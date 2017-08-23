The Sun News
Latest
23rd August 2017 - BREAKING: KASTELEA Marshals escape lynching in Kaduna
23rd August 2017 - Man gets jail for pushing woman in the chest
23rd August 2017 - No problem between me and Coutinho, says Liverpool boss Klopp
23rd August 2017 - Dancing in the street can get you arrested in Saudi Arabia
23rd August 2017 - Obama’s daughter, Malia spotted moving into Harvard dormitory 
23rd August 2017 - 61 fake Hajj offices busted, 224,074 detained for violating Saudi regulations
23rd August 2017 - Chelsea set to sack Conte, Thomas Tuchel may replace him
23rd August 2017 - Barca ‘sign Angel di Maria’ after official Twitter account is hacked
23rd August 2017 - Bill Cosby hires lawyer who won acquittal in Michael Jackson case
23rd August 2017 - Taliban suicide bomber kills five civilians
Home / Cover / National / Buhari to service chiefs: Crush security threats

Buhari to service chiefs: Crush security threats

— 23rd August 2017

…MASSOB reacts

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered service chiefs and other security agencies to nip in the bud all security threats to the existence of the country as one indivisible entity.

He gave the directives at a meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff and the service chiefs in his office at his residence, where he is operating from pending the completion on ongoing renovation work in his office in the Presidential Villa.

President Buhari had warned in a national broadcast to the nation that Nigeria’s unity was not negotiable and that Nigerians have the right to live and do business in any part of the country without let or hindrance.

Those at the meeting were Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique.

Others were Inspector General of Police, Idris Abubakar, the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Mongunu (retd) and Department of State Security Service representatives of Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Olonisakin told State House Correspondents at the end of the three-hour meeting, that they were directed to step up their game to stem insecurity in the country.

“We have been meeting with Mr. President for the last three hours. All we have done is to update him on all security issues around the country, within the country and outside the country where our troops are. Of course, we have just updated him because he is aware of what’s been happening. He has been receiving regular briefings from the acting president and he has also been going through the print and electronic media to follow happenings in the country.

“He directed on some areas we should look at so as to enhance our operations in the country. In his address, he talked about the unity of the nation, which is non-negotiable. We have all been fully instructed to ensure that that directive is carried out to the letter.

“The issues of security, every security threat, all security threats were treated one after the other ranging from terrorism to kidnapping, herdsmen/farmers clash, to IPOB issue were all treated. Comments were made as to what to do as regards those issues,” he said.

Asked if the military was going to mobilise to the South- East, Olonisakin said: “Every security issue has been treated and we are going to enhance are operations in all the areas we need to do that. He has given the necessary directives, which will be carried out by the military and the security agencies.

“The assurance is that he also directed that we must ensure that the life and property of the citizens are protected and we must make sure that we secure the whole nation and also that troops that are outside carry out their jobs effective.”

Meanwhile, the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) said it was perturbed by the president’s order to the service chiefs to crush Biafra agitators.

“Buhari’s order to his service chiefs to crush non-violent members of IPOB and other Biafra agitators further proved his personal hatred against Biafrans…MASSOB is not moved or perturbed by this insensitive and military mentality order because it has been the routine order of Nigeria past leaders against our people. Why can’t Buhari include the Sharia police operating with arms in Arewa states? This hypocritical and unguided sentiments is wholly welcomed because it is the very factors and political ingredients we need to further disseminate this British imposed entity called Nigeria,” MASSOB said in a statement signed by  Uchenna Madu.

Post Views: 46
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

2 Comments

  1. Okonkwo Chidozie Vincent 23rd August 2017 at 11:03 am
    Reply

    National Security should be maintained but not to the detriment of International conventions and rule of engagement.Buhari and his service chiefs should not forget that it is better to win hearts instead of cities and better to fight with heart instead of weapons.History has showed that force integration does not work.Mr president,Please, listen to the wise voice of Arewa youths who are now more oriented than before.Marriage is a contract of mutual consent not an imposed obligation.

  2. alain 23rd August 2017 at 11:29 am
    Reply

    There are max changer of musical instruments in an open market now. They should be more careful for their own children lives. We will not take it from Buhari and his evil service chiefs. I would rather advice them to drop such unconstitutional order and call for referendum. The service chiefs must know that Buhari has only few months as president and if you kill anyone while on his way to H then you will be hold responsible to pay with all your entire family. Take those guns and uniform from them now, so they can behave like human beings..

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING: KASTELEA Marshals escape lynching in Kaduna

— 23rd August 2017

From Sola Ojo, Kaduna In Kaduna, Wednesday morning, two patrol marshals of the Kaduna State Traffic and Environmental Law Enforcement Agency (KASTELEA) escaped mob attack by an angry crowd over allegations that they were responsible for a tricycle accident at the popular Katsina Roundabout. While the KASTELEA officials fled the scene, they abandoned their power-bikes which…

  • Baba Sala not dead, son declares

    — 23rd August 2017

    Veteran comic, Baba Sala is not dead after all. This was disclosed by his son, Yemi, after new rumours of his death began to circulate. Yemi maintained that the 82-year-old Moses Olaiya is alive. ‘It’s not true. I still spoke to him this morning. This man you’re talking about is my biological father and it’s…

  • BREAKING: Buhari cancels FEC meeting

    — 23rd August 2017

    Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says the weekly Federal Executive Council for Wednesday, August 23, has been cancelled. The presidential aide, however, failed to give reasons for the cancellation of the meeting. Adesina only said that the President  would on Wednesday receive the report of the investigation committee…

  • Nigeria’s unity: Al-Makura’s aide slams call for referendum

    — 23rd August 2017

    FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI Personal Assistance, Students Affairs to Governor Umar  Tanko Al-makura, of Nasarawa State, Ibrahim Abdullahi Atama, has condemned the call by Arewa Youth Coalition for a referendum to provide an exit door for those who do not want to be part of Nigeria. Atama advised the youths group to support President Muhammadu…

  • Ekiti govt. disburses N190m vehicle/housing loans to 751 teachers, others

    — 23rd August 2017

    The Ekiti State Government on Tuesday announced the release of N190 million as vehicle and housing loans to 751 teaching and non-teaching staff in its secondary schools. Chairman, Ekiti Teaching Service Commission, Chief Abiodun Falayi, who announced this in Ado-Ekiti, said that 468 workers received N100,000 to N300,000 as land/housing loans, depending on their salary…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share