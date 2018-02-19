The Sun News
Home / National / Buhari to reward 3 student scientists with N2.25m

Buhari to reward 3 student scientists with N2.25m

— 19th February 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will, next month, reward three science students with cash gift of N2.25 million, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said.

The minister stated this at the 2018 National Final Examination of the 774 young Nigerian scientists’ presidential award, in Abuja.

Onu noted that the three students would be given N1 million, N750,000 and N500,000,  respectively.

He restated the commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to encourage young ones to achieve their full potentials in the deployment of science, technology and innovation to drive the nation’s effort to promote economic growth and diversification.

In the words of Onu,  “Indeed, those of you that will excel at the end of this examination would be presented to Mr President for recognition, on Monday, March 5, this year, during the forthcoming technology and innovation expo.

“The best among you will at the event be rewarded with a cash gift of one million naira; while the second and third place winners will receive the sum of seven hundred and fifty thousand naira and five hundred thousand naira, respectively.”

Onu enjoined the students who came from all the 36 states to participate in the examination not to relent in their hard work and passion to take science to the greatest level.

