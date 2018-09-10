– The Sun News
10th September 2018 - Proponents of indirect primary are minority in Ondo APC – Boroffice
10th September 2018 - Buhari to receive Nomination Form in Abuja Tuesday
10th September 2018 - APC dead in Bayelsa – Dickson boasts
10th September 2018 - Dankwambo’s brother denies joining APC
10th September 2018 - Enugu Senatorial aspirant decries FG’s neglect of S’ East zone
10th September 2018 - 2018 FIBA World Cup: We’re ready to surprise the world — D’Tigress
10th September 2018 - Linking me to NDDC contracts is Malicious and Blackmail says Cairo
10th September 2018 - Flood: FG gives NEMA 72hrs to submit data on Kebbi victims
10th September 2018 - Delta APC crisis: Emerhor, Omo-Agege battle for senatorial ticket
10th September 2018 - UEFA Nations League gets thumbs up after exciting start
BUHARI

Buhari to receive Nomination Form in Abuja Tuesday

— 10th September 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Tuesday, at 11:30 am, at the Presidential Villa receive his Nomination Form.

A group, under the auspices of National Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN) had, last week, bought the All Progressives Congress (APC) N45 million Expression of Interest and Nomination Form for his re-election bid in 2019.

READ ALSO: APC dead in Bayelsa – Dickson boasts

National Coordinator of the group, Sunusi Musa, had told newsmen that form would be handed over to him on his return from the 74th Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), in Beijing, China.

Many pro-Buhari groups had reportedly lobbied to‎ be the ones to purchase the form for the president.

 

