Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Tuesday, at 11:30 am, at the Presidential Villa receive his Nomination Form.

A group, under the auspices of National Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN) had, last week, bought the All Progressives Congress (APC) N45 million Expression of Interest and Nomination Form for his re-election bid in 2019.

READ ALSO: APC dead in Bayelsa – Dickson boasts

National Coordinator of the group, Sunusi Musa, had told newsmen that form would be handed over to him on his return from the 74th Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), in Beijing, China.

Many pro-Buhari groups had reportedly lobbied to‎ be the ones to purchase the form for the president.