Buhari to PDP, others: Opposition not hostility, enmity, antagonism

We will give you run for your money – Makarfi

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties in the country that being in opposition means being vibrant and responsible and not hostility, enmity or antagonism.

This is even as the National Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the PDP, Ahmed Makarfi, has assured that though the party is in opposition, is poised to play that role energetically, vibrantly, but very decently and with all sense of responsibility. He added that the party will give Buhari’s administration a good run for its money and constantly keeping them on their toes all in a bid to have a better country

The president said this when he met with the leadership of the two leading parties in the country, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the Aso Rock, Abuja.

Buhari thanked the leaders for coming to welcome him home after his medical vacation. The meeting is the first of its kind since the inception of his administration.

The President said the visit signifies the unity of Nigeria. “It is not a party occasion. It is not a political gathering. It is a symbol of our National unity. It is also an expression of the maturity of our democracy.

“Multi-party democracy is a very tried and tested form of government. Opposition does not mean hostility, enmity or antagonism. Democracy needs opposition, one which is vibrant but responsible.

“I am very pleased to see you assembled here all shades of opinion in Nigeria. Please convey to our countrymen and women in your respective states my deep gratitude to all those who prayed for my recovery. I am imploring all Nigerians to continue praying for peace and prosperity in Nigeria.”

Makarfi, in his remarks welcomed President back from his medical vacation, expressing gratitude to God for his recovery.

According to him, the PDP firmly “believes that opposition is no madness; it will therefore never wish ill of anybody, let alone the person saddled with the responsibility of leading our country. Mr. President, you will agree with me that the PDP has more than a fair knowledge and experience of the weight of that responsibility.”

Makarfi added that though the PDP is in position, it didn’t stop the members from praying for his recovery

“Mr President, it is with a deep sense of gratitude to God Almighty, that the entire family of the Peoples’ Democratic Party joins our compatriots in welcoming you back home from your medical vacation. We thank Him for your recovery even as we pray that He continues to guide and guard you as well as give you greater strength to shoulder the onerous responsibilities of your office, for the betterment of our country

“It is on record Mr President that while you were away, being the major position party in the country did not stop us from praying for your quick recovery and return to Nigeria. This is because we honestly believe that the President of our country, whatever party flag he or she flies, is our president; and his or her health, is substantially linked with the nation’s health in so many ways. So a prayer for your This health Mr. President, we believe is a prayer for the good health of our country. was why at several fora, we did, and enjoined others, irrespective of party affiliation, to pray for your quick recovery. It is a thing of joy, that Allah has answered our prayers

