The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
15th January 2017 - How Nigeria can come out of recession – Kalu
15th January 2017 - Soldiers kill 13 terrorists, rescue 58, hostages in Borno.
15th January 2017 - America’s iconic Ringling Bros circus closes doors after 146 years
15th January 2017 - Everton whip Manchester City 4-0 to reduce gap between them
15th January 2017 - Boko-Haram: NAF trains 332 pilots to combat terrorists, militants, others
15th January 2017 - Murder of Christians by Islamists an outcome of disunity – Christian leader
15th January 2017 - Bindowo philosophy of management
15th January 2017 - He died after a brief illness
15th January 2017 - Sex resolutions women need this year
15th January 2017 - How Facebook makes you miserable
Home / National / Buhari to France: Do more to end terrorism, trafficking in persons, weapons

Buhari to France: Do more to end terrorism, trafficking in persons, weapons

— 15th January 2017

From JULIANA TAIWO-OBALONYE, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on France to do more in tackling challenges such as terrorism, maritime insecurity, trafficking in persons, trafficking in weapons, drugs, cyber insecurity, illicit financial flows, and infrastructural deficit facing the African continent.
The President ‎who commended France for its developmental efforts as well as peace and security on the continent‎, which, he noted, had yielded fruits in so many ways, added that the country could  do more to help Africa overcome its challenges.
Buhari made the appeal at the 27th Africa-France Summit for Partnership, Peace and Emergency taking place in Bamako, Mali.
Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina‎, in a statement quoted Buhari as saying, “Notably, France has been playing important roles in the areas of development as well as peace and security on the African continent. While so many gains have been made, challenges such as terrorism, maritime insecurity, trafficking in persons, trafficking in weapons, drugs, cyber insecurity, illicit financial flows, and infrastructural deficit continue to militate against Africa’s comprehensive infrastructural and economic development which also hinder its emergence as an important player in global affairs.”
The president called for a strengthening of African defence mechanisms such that the continent would be able to transform decisions arising from the partnership into concrete action plans that will help Africa confront and overcome its challenges.
“In particular, our cooperation should strengthen our defence in the context of African peace and security architecture as well as in the areas of intelligence sharing, capacity building and acquisition of military hardware needed to confront the security challenges of the African continent.”
The Nigerian president also called for intensification of efforts that would stimulate the African economy, address social imbalance and steer its youths away from high risk and unproductive ventures.
“Efforts should also be geared towards the development and emergence of the continent through investments in critical sectors such as Education, Power, Solid Minerals, Agriculture and ICT. This will enable African economies to spur productivity and create employment, thereby addressing some of the socio-economic conditions that contribute to gender inequality, radicalism and youth restiveness, as well as the push factors that make our citizens embark on dangerous illegal migration to Europe in search of ‘greener’ pastures,” he said.
President Buhari who declared that African countries were taking their own destinies in their own hands by mobilizing resources, expressed hope that the partnership would still do more for Africa: “As we continue to mobilize for our own sustainable, predictable and transparent sources of finance that would help the continent pursue its peace, security and development efforts, and address the infrastructural deficit impeding development on the continent, there is the need for this partnership to continue to assist Africa on how to finance its development.”

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 15th January 2017 at 5:22 am
    Reply

    That is to show how naive he is: how is the said France domestically? A country with domestic failures, that is not able to handle their domestic problems- social, economic etc. is been asked to assist a continent- so an insult, it is such puppets that has drawn Africa backward, but 21st century Africa will not. It is an insult to allow such nonsense call summit on African soil, 21st century Africa will only have relations base on mutual principles, and with those that have both domestic legacy and legacy on African soil, not bandits, those that are destabilizing African countries, African continent.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How Nigeria can come out of recession – Kalu

— 15th January 2017

Former Abia State governor,  Dr  Orji  Uzor Kalu, has advised President Muhammad Buhari to source for funds, including from the International Monetary Fund(IMF) and inject same into the economy to enable the country come out of its current economic recession. Such money, he reasoned, could be channeled into massive roads/bridges construction, and other infrastructural projects. Dr Kalu gave the advice in…

  • Soldiers kill 13 terrorists, rescue 58, hostages in Borno.

    — 15th January 2017

    From Molly Kilete. Abuja Soldiers on Internal Security Operations in the north east part of the country, are said to have killed 13, members of the boko-haram, terrorists group and rescues 58, persons comprising 35 women and 23 children, held hostage by the terrorists. The soldiers were also said to have destroyed a night market…

  • America’s iconic Ringling Bros circus closes doors after 146 years

    — 15th January 2017

    The United States’ famous Ringling Bros circus is closing down, producer Feld Entertainment announced on Sunday, ending a 146-year run amid rising costs and falling ticket sales. The circus will hold its final performances in May 2017, Kenneth Feld, Chairman of Feld Entertainment, the circus producer, said in an online statement. Feld attributed the decision…

  • Everton whip Manchester City 4-0 to reduce gap between them

    — 15th January 2017

    Everton produced a brilliant performance on Sunday to stun Manchester City and deliver a serious blow to Pep Guardiola’s English Premier League title hopes. The Toffees willingly soaked up 71 per cent of City possession but restricted Guardiola’s side to few chances and scored with four of just six attempts at goal. Romelu Lukaku coolly…

  • Boko-Haram: NAF trains 332 pilots to combat terrorists, militants, others

    — 15th January 2017

    The Nigerian Air Force(NAF), said it trained a total of 332, pilots in 2016, to combat activities of insurgents, militants and other miscreants disturbing the peace of the country. Chief of Air Staff(CAS), Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar, who made this known at a media briefing said 101, of the pilots were trained abroad while the…

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351