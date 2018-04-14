The Sun News
Buhari to Chibok parents: Your daughters won’t be abandoned, forgotten

— 14th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has, for the umpteenth time assured the parents of abducted  school girls of Government Girls Secondary School Chibok, Borno State, that their daughters would never be forgotten or abandoned to their fate, despite four long years since they were taken away by terrorists.

This was even as he urged the parents to keep their hopes alive on the return of their daughters, noting that the recovery  of more than a hundred of the girls that were kidnapped through the Federal Government’s determined effort should give confidence that all “hope is not lost”.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and  Publicity, Garba Shehu, said President Buhari who joined the Borno State Government, parents of the children and Nigerians in commemorating the fourth anniversary of the sad incident, prayed that the event at the daughters’ school in their  honour will go well.

The President re-affirmed that the government remains focused and determined to see the girls return to their homes, urging the parents to be expectant of more good news in due course.

“We are concerned and aware that it is taking long to bring the rest of our daughters back home, but be assured that this administration is doing its very best to free the girls from their captor.

“Unfortunately, the negotiations between the government and Boko Haram suffered some unexpected setbacks, owing mainly to a lack of agreement among their abductors, whose internal differences have led to a divergence of voices regarding the outcome of the talks. We know that this is not the news parents want to hear after four whole years of waiting, but we want to be as honest as possible with you.

“However, this government is not relenting. We will continue to persist, and the parents should please not give up. Don’t give up hope of seeing our daughters back home again. Don’t lose faith in this government’s ability to fulfill our promise of reuniting you with our daughters.

“Don’t imagine for a moment that we have forgotten about our daughters or that we consider their freedom a lost course,” Buhari said.

The President assured that as long as he remains the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces the Chibok girls will never be forgotten and all will be done to have them reunited with their families.

