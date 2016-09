President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Crown Prince of Benin Prince Ehenede Erediauwa of his attendance at his coronation scheduled for September 26th, 2016.

Benin Traditional Council said the ceremony is scheduled for September 26.

The President and other dignitaries expected at the coronation ceremony includes the Zulu king of South Africa; King of Lesotho; King Muswathi of Swaziland; and King Kabaka of Uganda.

President Buhari, who gave the assurance when he paid a courtesy visit to the Crown Prince of Benin, prior to the APC mega rally at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, in Benin on Tuesday, expressed his love for Benin Kingdom and recalled his days with Oba Erediauwa who joined his ancestors recently, saying the Oba distinguished himself as an impartial leader,especially during his days as a Federal Permanent Secretary in the early 1980s.

“He was a very courageous King and a visionary leader that will ever be missed”.