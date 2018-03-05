Buhari to attend Ghana’s 61st independence anniversary

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja today for Accra, Ghana to attend the country’s 61st Independence Anniversary celebrations holding at the Independence Square tomorrow.

The President who would be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, will return to Abuja after the celebrations tomorrow.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, noted that President Buhari is the only foreign leader invited to the historic event as Special Guest of Honour.

The statement read: “Similarly, other than his host, President Nana Akufo-Addo, the Nigerian leader is the only foreign guest scheduled to address the august gathering.

“President Buhari will use the unique opportunity to reaffirm the long-standing warm relations between the peoples and governments of both brotherly nations.

“He will also underscore Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening the bilateral ties in furtherance of democracy, good governance and overall development not only in the West African sub-region, but also the African continent.”