Buhari to attend EU-AU summit in Abidjan Tuesday 

— 27th November 2017

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

 

President Muhammadu Buhari will attend the 5th European Union-African Union (EU-AU) Summit in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, on November 28-29, 2017

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said the President would be accompanied by governors of Akwa Ibom and Bauchi States among others. 

He said the president will participate in working sessions on the Summit theme: “Investing in the Youth for a Sustainable Development,” and on the margins of the Summit, meet with a number of African Heads of State and their European Union counterparts. 

He will use the occasion of the Summit to reiterate Nigeria’s readiness to work with African and European countries to address the challenges affecting both continents, such as peace and security.

President Buhari will attend the official luncheon to be hosted by the government of Cote d’Ivoire in honour of visiting Heads of State and Government and other delegations.

According to the organizers, 83 Heads of State representing 55 African countries and 28 European countries are slated to attend this high-level meeting. 

Delegations from partner countries, the African Union Commission, the European Union Commission, regional and international organizations, will also participate at the Summit.

Post Views: 29
Ikenna Emewu

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 27th November 2017 at 6:16 pm
    The comic figure nickname Buhari no longer represent the natives of this territory by law- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. So do the fraudulent political name Nigeria no longer represent the natives of this territory by law- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. The natives of this territory are now represented by Disintegrated Republics of the natives by law- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East, North West, North Central, with economic cooperation and assistance etc.- which must be defended in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central, in which the criminal fulanis must vacate this territory now- dead or alive with their criminal caliphate, politicians, military circle etc. hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 27th November 2017 at 6:32 pm
    On the other hand, AU-EU relations in this 21st century world must base on mutual principles in which there will be no EU member states military, police etc. on African Soil. And AU-EU relation will not be possible in this 21st century world with existence of present Trans-Atlantic Partnership with which Europe fought against Atlantic Charter America proposed for the 1945 world- which is behind Africa’s fundamental problems in the last 70 years- The Wall against Africa which must be destroyed in this 21st century world in cooperation with 21st century Africa’s partners. God Is With Us!!!

