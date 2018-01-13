Buhari to Adams: Use Aare Ona Kakanfo position for national unity

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Otunba Gani Adams, leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), to use his position Aare Ona Kakanfo, to pursue worthy goals of security, peace and national unity.

While congratulating Adams ahead of his investiture as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo, today, Saturday, the President urged Adams to bring quintessential courage, wisdom and astuteness to bear on his new office, for a more secured life for the weak, vulnerable and voiceless in the country.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President also commended the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111, on the appointment of a new Aare Ona Kakanfo, who will assist him in the arduous task of leading the illustrious Yoruba people.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant the Aare Ona Kakanfo a favourable reign.