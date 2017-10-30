The Sun News
Home / Cover / Politics / Buhari, Tinubu, others in APC caucus meeting in Villa

Buhari, Tinubu, others in APC caucus meeting in Villa

— 30th October 2017

 

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The National Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is meeting now at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa.

The meeting kicked off at exactly 8.30pm when President Muhammadu Buhari walked in with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The leader of the party, Bola Tinubu alongside Bisi Akande walked in just as the meeting was about going into closed door session.

The roll call at the meeting includes Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and other members of National Assembly leadership.

The Chairman of APC – John Odigie-Oyegun, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, former Speaker of House of Representatives, Patricia Etteh and former deputy speaker, Chibudom Nwuche also attended.

Governors in attendance were the chairman of APC Governors’ Forum, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State, Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi who was the first to arrive at about 7:30pm, Sokoto -Aminu Tambuwal, Niger – Sani Bello, Nasarawa – Tanko Al-Makura, Bauchi -Mohammed Abubakar, Adamawa – Bindo Jibrila, Plateau – Simon Lalong, Benue – Samuel Ortom, Katsina – Aminu Maisari,

Also, the Jigawa governor – Abubakar Badaru, Borno- Kashim Shettima, Kaduna – Nasir El-Rufai, Ondo – Rotimi Akaredolu were present and not excluding those of Ogun – Ibikunle Amosun and Oyo – Abiola Ajumobi. Deputy Governor Osun Mrs. Titi Laoye-Tomori was also in attendance.

Some ministers that attended were Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige,

Minister of Transport, Rotimi Ameachi, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma.

Meanwhile former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was conspicuously absent at the caucus meeting.

Shortly before the commencement of the meeting, governors and ministers were busy congratulating the newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Gida Mustapha.

They also struggled to take pictures with him amid the congratulatory handshakes.

 

 

Latest

