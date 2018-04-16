The Sun News
Latest
16th April 2018 - Buhari, Tinubu meet in London
15th April 2018 - South Sudan: African Union PSC embark on peace move
15th April 2018 - Boko Haram have infiltrated herdsmen, warns Osita Okereke
15th April 2018 - Kebbi Police apprehend four abductors, recover N800,000 ransom
15th April 2018 - Five women arrested for hawking, selling naira notes in Ogun
15th April 2018 - Over 800 pension, gratuity cases unresolved in Imo – ex commissioner
15th April 2018 - Benue police parade 15 crime suspects, recover arms
15th April 2018 - Kebbi: Facing legal troubles, supporters pray for Gov Bagudu
15th April 2018 - Babangida drums support for SDP, Falae, urges Nigerians to get behind party
15th April 2018 - Chilling: Police in Ondo confirm death of two children inside freezer
Home / Cover / National / Buhari, Tinubu meet in London
Buhari

Buhari, Tinubu meet in London

— 16th April 2018

• Discuss developments in APC

• President blasts past govts

Barely one week after leaving Nigeria for the United Kingdom on vacation, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with former governor of Lagos State and  National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the Abuja House, in London.

The Buhari-Tinubu meeting was made public through a photograph released by the Special Adviser to the President on Media, Mr. Femi Adesina.

The photograph, which showed President Buhari adoring  a caftan with a cap and  Tinubu wearing a black jacket, had a caption: “President Buhari receives in audience Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in London on 15th Apr 2018.”

Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Bashir Ahmad, also confirmed the meeting on tweeter handle, @BashirAhmad, in Abuja, where he wrote: “President Muhammadu Buhari receives National leader of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (Jagaba) today in London.’’

Although details of the meeting were not made public, snippets gathered by Daily Sun revealed that Buhari and Tinubu discussed recent developments in the APC.

Sources revealed that the two APC leaders talked about the proposed national convention of the ruling party, especially the chairmanship position.

Tunubu is in the forefront of agitation for the exit of APC National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun, which came to a head a few weeks ago when Buhari opposed tenure elongation earlier approved by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

It is believed that Tinubu wants Oyegun to be replaced by former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who was said to have met with some aides of the president in Abuja last week on the project.

In yesterday’s meeting, it was gathered that the candidacy of Oshiomhole also came up, just like Buhari’s declaration for the 2019 presidency.

Sources revealed that since Buhari did not hint Tinubu about his intention to declare for 2019 president before he formally did, yesterday’s meting afforded him the opportunity to brief the former governor and solicited his support.

Meanwhile, Buhari took a swipe at past governments in the country, saying if half of money realised by the country during oil boom were invested, Nigeria would have been self-sufficient in food production.

Buhari also promised to do his best to justify the trust his supported reposed in him.

Speaking in London Sunday while receiving the Buhari Diaspora Support Organisation, led by Mr. Charles Efe Sylvester, Buhari was quoted by  Adesina as saying: “I am happy that people like you are here, on your own, defending the country. You have shown courage and sacrifice. I assure you that your confidence in us won’t be abused, we will do our best to justify it.”

The President noted that Nigeria was gifted with tremendous human and natural resources, but regretted that “failure of some of the leadership we had in the past led to our not being able to capitalize on resources to improve the lot of the people.”

Buhari reiterated that wicked people plundered the country, “and kept Nigerians poor,”  adding that looking at the condition in which the current administration met the country, without savings and the economy badly vandalised, “we have not done too badly.”

Buhari stated that the damage done to the economy in the years of plunder was massive, and that government was doing its best to recover some of the loot, but noted that it was impossible to identify and recover all.

“If they had used 50 per cent of the money we made, when oil price was as high as $143 per barrel, and stabilised at $100 with production at 2.1 million barrels per day for many years, Nigerians would have minded their businesses. You could almost grow food on our roads, as they were abandoned. The stealing was so much, and they were so inept that they could not even cover the stealing properly. I wonder how all those things could have happened to our country,” the President said.

He commended the organisation for deciding to identify with the country, “when you could have stayed here, and being comfortable.”

The coordinator of the organisation said the group was happy with the achievements of the Buhari administration so far.

He noted: “You met a difficult situation, but you have overcome most of them. We are happy with the agriculture revolution, the ease of doing business, the anti-corruption war, the employment of youths through the N-Power programme, and the blockage of leakages in the public sector through the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

“We are proud of the speed with which you recovered the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls. It shows you as a worthy general. We are happy that you have declared for 2019. Majority of Nigerians are happy, but agents of corruption and darkness are unhappy. The same God, who healed you when you were ill, will grant you victory in the 2019 elections. You are a General who does not fear combat, either with Generals or non-Generals. We declare our love and support for you. You are fixing the faulty foundations of our country and second term is when you will build the enduring structure.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari

Buhari, Tinubu meet in London

— 16th April 2018

• Discuss developments in APC • President blasts past govts Barely one week after leaving Nigeria for the United Kingdom on vacation, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with former governor of Lagos State and  National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the Abuja House, in London. The Buhari-Tinubu meeting was…

  • African union

    South Sudan: African Union PSC embark on peace move

    — 15th April 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The African Union Peace and Security Council (AU-PSC) under the headship of Nigeria has undertaken a field mission to South Sudan. The mission, according to a statement by the Embassy and Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the African Union, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, is in the…

  • Osita OKEREKE

    Boko Haram have infiltrated herdsmen, warns Osita Okereke

    — 15th April 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Director General, National Taskforce to combat illegal importation, smuggling of goods, small arms, ammunition and light-weapons, Dr. Osita Emmanuel Okereke, has called on Nigerian communities to be on alert, claiming that members of terror group Boko Haram have infiltrated herdsmen to cause havoc across the country. Okereke also accused security agencies of…

  • Kebbi Police ransom ABDUCTORS

    Kebbi Police apprehend four abductors, recover N800,000 ransom

    — 15th April 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi The Kebbi State Police Command has apprehended four suspected abductors of Fulani origin at Koko-Basse Local Government of the State, recovering N800,000 ransom they collected from their victims. Daily Sun gathered that the crime suspects, who had taken hostage a Fulani leader in Koko-Basse, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar Dikko, Ardo, succeeded in collecting N300,000…

  • ogun women arrested HAWKING NAIRA notes

    Five women arrested for hawking, selling naira notes in Ogun

    — 15th April 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta No fewer than five women have been arrested by police in various parts of Ogun State for allegedly hawking and selling naira notes. The suspects, who are all females, include Toyin Alegbe, Kehinde Akinbode, Shoneye Latifat, Kehinde Olanrewaju and Iyanuoluwa Shokunbi. In a statement on Sunday by the spokesperson of Ogun State…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share