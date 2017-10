From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, APC leader is right now in a private meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the president’s office,Abuja

Tinubu walked into the Preesidential Villa at 3:28pm shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari met with Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of House Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Zamfara State Governor, Abdullaziz Yari and National Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun.

Details shortly…