Buhari tasks African leaders on peace, development agenda
— 21st October 2017
President Muhammadu Buhari says African leaders must speak with one voice, independent of foreign influence to achieve economic integration, development, peace and security on the continent.
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity,Malam Garba Shehu, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday.
Buhari was speaking at a bilateral meeting with President Alpha Conde of Guinea, on Friday night, in Istanbul, Turkey.
The presidential aide said that the two presidents, who met on the margins of the 9th D8 Summit in Istanbul, exchanged views on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.
Buhari said that leaders should learn from history to effectively tackle conflicts, violent extremism, and proliferation of small arms and light weapons.
He assured his Guinean counterpart, who is also the current Chairman of AU that Nigeria would continue to strengthen its engagement with all AU member states to address current security challenges in restive areas such as South Sudan and Libya, and the political crisis in Togo.
In his remarks, Conde praised Nigeria’s leadership on the continent, particularly Buhari’s great job on anti-corruption and his strong voice on African issues at the international stage.
The Guinean leader stressed the need for Guinea and Nigeria to accelerate economic cooperation, particularly in the natural resources sector, where Guinea boasts of 25 per cent or more of the world’s known bauxite reserves.(NAN)
Very good idea Mr. President!
But like wise the elderly saying goes that “true charity begins at home”!
All the Well-meaning Nigerians citizenry of all tribes and cultures in NIGERIA and in diaspora, earnestly expect you, Mr. President Buhari, to practically demonstrate the same true peace that you preach to other African countries’ leaders in NIGERIA, especially with all-inclusive democractic transparency and honesty!
It is always easy to ask others in other countries to be peace-loving and peace-promoting, but what about the need of same in NIGERIA!
That same tasked message of ensuring all-inclusive democractic transparency and honesty for peace, is pointing its whole fingers back to President Mahammadu Buhari, to lead with all-inclusive practical peace-promoting and peace-loving from today’s NIGERIA!