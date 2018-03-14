The Sun News
Latest
14th March 2018 - Philippines quits ICC
14th March 2018 - Nigeria lines up Enugu, Kano, Port Harcourt airports for certification
14th March 2018 - Japan leaves door open for PM Abe-Kim Jong Un summit
14th March 2018 - German parliament meets to elect Merkel for 4th term
14th March 2018 - Buhari summons, queries IGP for ‘flouting orders’
14th March 2018 - British scientist Stephen Hawking dies aged 76
14th March 2018 - 2018 Women Day: Harvest of protests in Abuja
14th March 2018 - In Abuja, NICO builds bridge of unity
14th March 2018 - New style beggars invade FCT, make brisk business
14th March 2018 - EU envoy fetes partners in Abuja
Home / Cover / National / Buhari summons, queries IGP for ‘flouting orders’

Buhari summons, queries IGP for ‘flouting orders’

— 14th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday morning summoned and met with the Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris over his reported failure to relocate to Benue after the killings as directed.

The meeting, coming a day after Benue leaders told Buhari that the IGP did not comply with his directive to relocate to Benue over the killings by suspected herdsmen, was said to have held in the morning.

The IGP was said to be the first caller to the Presidential Villa Tuesday morning, meeting in private with the President for about 30 minutes before leaving.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who was guest of a radio show Political Platform on RayPower 100.5 FM, said the President would first hear from the Inspector-General of Police before taking any action.

Buhari had during a meeting with stakeholders in Makurdi during his visit to Benue State on Monday expressed surprise that the IGP had apparently not adhered to his instructions to relocate to the state when the spate of killings by Fulani herdsmen started.

“But I did not know that the IG did not stay in the state. I am getting to know this at this meeting. I am quite surprised,” the President had said when he was told that Idris did not spend 24 hours in the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed the Inspector General’s meeting with the President in a message sent to select journalists.

The message read: “Police IG Idris was the first caller this morning at the Presidential villa apparently to explain his flouting of the President’s order to remain in Benue at the height of the incidence between farmers and herdsmen.

“President Buhari, who is believed to have summoned the IG, received him in a private audience. The IG left about 30 minutes after without speaking to anyone.

“It is believed that, short of a query, the president demanded for a full report on police operations till date after which he will make further decisions.

“There is a renewed resolve to make sure that the killings and bad security situation in Benue State abates.”

President Buhari, who assured the Benue people of his loyalty, told the leaders that rather than just condemning the IGP, he would prefer to seek an explanation from him.

President Buhari had on January 9 ordered the IGP to relocate to Benue, eight days after suspected herdsmen attacked parts of the state and killed 73 people.

The attacks displaced hundreds, led to tensions on the Benue-Nasarawa border, and outcry by the people of Benue and others worried about the prolonged herdsmen-farmers conflict.

Days after the President’s directive, the Benue State Government accused the IGP of bias and of flouting the Presidential order. This led to a war of words between the state government and the police, with Governor Samuel Ortom calling on the IGP to resign.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, in reaction asked the governor to resign and described him as a drowning man, an action condemned by the Senate.

The Senate called for the removal of Moshood and asked President Buhari to replace the IGP with a more competent appointee.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

1 Comment

  1. Peter Okeke 14th March 2018 at 9:15 am
    Reply

    Maybe Nigeria needs special committee to be setup by the Senate or the people’s forum to be supervising and informing the president about the activities of his foot soldiers and front line officers. Conscience is an open wound, only the truth can heal it. The people deserve some respects from their leaders in order to be spared from hurtful display of patronising untruths.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria lines up Enugu, Kano, Port Harcourt airports for certification

— 14th March 2018

Louis Ibah A team of safety and security auditors from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have commenced work geared at preparing four of Nigeria’s international airports sited in Enugu, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, and Kano ready for international certifications, says Managing Director/CEO of FAAN, Mr. Saleh Dunoma. Dunoma,…

  • Buhari summons, queries IGP for ‘flouting orders’

    — 14th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday morning summoned and met with the Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris over his reported failure to relocate to Benue after the killings as directed. The meeting, coming a day after Benue leaders told Buhari that the IGP did not comply with his directive to relocate to Benue over the…

  • Appeal Court confirms Olafeso-led S’ West PDP EXCO as authentic

    — 14th March 2018

    The Court of Appeal, Ado-Ekiti division has set aside a ruling of the federal high court in the matter instituted by Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe against the executive of the party in the South West zone. The Federal High Court had ruled in a matter brought before it by Ogundipe that he was still the National…

  • Ekiti 2018: Traditional chiefs fault Ojudu over monarch’s comment

    — 14th March 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti A team of traditional chiefs in Ekiti State, under the aegis of the Ogoga-in Council, and some Ekiti youths with the name Supreme council of Ikere youths have threatened to institute a legal action against the Special Adviser to President Mohammadu Buhari on political matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu for allegedly making statement…

  • Udom bans AMOC, pirates, other secret societies in Akwa Ibom

    — 14th March 2018

    Joe Effiong, Uyo Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has banned Pirates Confraternity, AMOC and other secret cult groups in the state. The ban, which took effect from March 12, was sequel to the signing of a “Cultism and Other Violent Behaviour (Prohibition) Order, 2018,” an offshoot of Criminal Code Law Cap. 38, Laws of…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share