Buhari, Sultan, Shekau others make global most powerful Muslims list

President Muhammadu Buhari, the Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Saad; and Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, have, again, been listed among the most powerful Muslims in the world.

This was contained in a Muslim publication, The Muslim 500, in its 2018 edition.

The publication, in to a statement obtained by The News Guru, noted that there are approximately 1.84 billion Muslims in the world, making up 24.38 per cent of the world’s population.

The publication is an annual compilation of the good, the bad, and the ugly, in the Islamic world.

Buhari and the Sultan were ranked 19th and 23th, respectively, among the first top 50 Muslims in the world.

It explained that Shekau, head of Boko Haram, a terrorist group in Nigeria, had carried out a number of atrocities.

The publication added that Shekau speaks Hausa, Arabic, and English and claimed to have undergone theological training.

Others Nigerians listed in the publication are Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote: JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede and former Justice minister, Prince Bola Ajibola.