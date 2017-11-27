Buhari succumbs to pressure: Orders refund of 50% balance Paris Club fund

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari succumbed to pressure by state governors and has instructed that 50 per cent balance of the Paris Club refund should be paid to states.

This is even as the governors have agreed to use the funds to pay workers’ salaries in time for the yuletide celebrations.

He gave the directive on Monday during a meeting with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

The governors were led to the meeting which held at the Presidential Villa by the NGF Chairman and Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari.

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, who briefed State House correspondents after the closed-door meeting, also confirmed the president’s directive.

The governors had on October 19 demanded the release of the remaining balance of the Paris Club refund by November, to enable them include it in their 2018 budget appropriation.

Yari had led seven of the governors to meet with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in October.

Those in the delegation were Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom representing South South, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, representing North West, Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara, representing North Central, deputy governor of Ebonyi, Dr. Kelechi Igwe representing South East, Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi, representing North East, and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, representing South West.