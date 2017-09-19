The Sun News
Buhari speaks at UNGA, advocates global peace

Buhari speaks at UNGA, advocates global peace

19th September 2017

 

Says defecting ISIS fighters fuel terror in Sub Sahara Africa

 

 

From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, New York

 

The Nigerian government has called on the United Nations (UN) to ratify without delay, the treaty prohibiting nuclear weapons around the world. It further called on the UN to collectively devise strategies and mobilize the required responses to stop fleeing ISIS fighters from infiltrating into the Sahel and the Lake Chad Basin, where there are insufficient resources and weak response capacity. President Muhammadu Buhari made the call while speaking during the General Debate of the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States. The president said the crisis in the Korean Peninsula underscores the urgency for all member states, guided by the spirit of enthroning a safer and more peaceful world, to ratify without delay, the treaty prohibiting nuclear weapons. “The most pressing threat to international peace and security today is the accelerated nuclear weapons development programme by North Korea. Since the Cuban missile crisis of 1962, we have never come so close to the threat of nuclear war as we have now. “All necessary pressure and diplomatic efforts must be brought to bear on North Korea to accept peaceful resolution of the crisis. As Hiroshima and Nagasaki painfully remind us, if we fail, the catastrophic and devastating human loss and environmental degradation cannot be imagined. “Mr. President, Nigeria proposes a strong UN delegation to urgently engage the North Korean Leader. The delegation, led by the Security Council, should include members from all the regions. “The crisis in the Korean Peninsula underscores the urgency for all member states, guided by the spirit of enthroning a safer and more peaceful world, to ratify without delay the Treaty prohibiting nuclear weapons, which will be open for signature here tomorrow (today),” Buhari said. At the home front, the president praised the exemplary show of solidarity of the international community that came together to assist the countries and communities in the Sahel and the Lake Chad regions to contain the threats posed by Al Shabab and Boko Haram. He thanked the Security Council for visiting the countries of the Lake Chad Basin to assess the security situation and humanitarian needs, and for pledging assistance to rebuild lives and livelihoods. The president said relief and humanitarian assistance were already provided to millions in internally displaced camps and those afflicted by terrorism, drought, floods and other natural disasters, and in the last year, the international community came together to focus on the need for gender equality, youth empowerment, social inclusion, and the promotion of education, creativity and innovation. The president further said democracy has taken roots in Africa, and also that the frontiers of good governance, democracy, including holding free and fair elections, and enthronement of the rule of law are expanding everywhere, especially in Africa. “Our faith in democracy remains firm and unshaken. Our regional organisation, ECOWAS, stood up to uphold democratic principles in The Gambia – as we had done previously in Cote D’Ivoire. “Through our individual national efforts, state institutions are strengthened to promote accountability, and to combat corruption and asset recovery. These can only be achieved through the international community cooperating and providing critical assistance and material support. We shall also cooperate in addressing the growing transnational crimes such as forced labour, modern day slavery, human trafficking and cybercrime. “Mr. President, these cooperative efforts should be sustained. We must collectively devise strategies and mobilise the required responses to stop fleeing ISIS fighters from mutating and infiltrating into the Sahel and the Lake Chad Basin, where there are insufficient resources and response capacity is weak. “This will require strong UN cooperation with regional organisations, such as the African Union, in conflict prevention and management. The UN should continue to take primary leadership of the maintenance of international peace and security by providing, in a predictable and sustainable manner, adequate funding and other enablers to regional initiatives and peacekeeping operations authorized by the Security Council,” the president added. While saying that new conflicts should not make the international body lose focus on ongoing unresolved old conflicts, the President noted that several UN Security Council Resolutions from 1967 on the Middle East crisis remain unimplemented, while also taking cognisance of the continued suffering of the Palestinian people and the blockade of Gaza. “Additionally, we are now confronted by the desperate human rights and humanitarian situations in Yemen and most tragically in the Rakhine State of Myanmar. The Myanmar crisis is very reminiscent of what happened in Bosnia in 1995 and in Rwanda in 1994. “The international community cannot remain silent and not condemn the horrendous suffering caused by what, from all indications is a state-backed programme of brutal depopulation of the Rohingya inhabited areas in Myanmar on the bases of ethnicity and religion. We fully endorse the call by the Secretary-General on the Government of Myanmar to order a halt to the ongoing ethnic cleansing and ensure the safe return of the displaced Rohingya to their homes in safety and dignity. “In all these crises, the primary victims are the people, the most vulnerable being women and children. That is why the theme of this session: Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet” is most apposite. “While the international community grapples to resolve these conflicts, we must be mindful and focus on the widening inequalities within societies, and the gap between the rich and the poor nations. These inequalities and gaps are part of the underlining root causes of competition for resources, frustration and anger leading to spiraling instability,” President Buhari said.

Post Views: 17
