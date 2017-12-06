Buhari signs three bills into law

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, assented to three bills from the National Assembly.

According to a statement released by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the bills are: Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy (Establishment) Bill, 2017. The college to be sited in Enugu, is to provide courses of instruction leading to the award of degrees, diplomas and certificates in dental technology, dental therapy and related courses;

“Air Force Institute of Technology of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2017. The Institute to be situated in Kaduna, is to give technical training to the personnel of the Nigerian Air Force and other services of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Nigerians and citizens of other African countries; and National Intelligence Agency Pensions (Establishment) Bill, 2017, is to administer the pensions scheme for personnel of the Agency, sequel to the exit of the Agency from the application of the Contributory Pension’s Scheme under the Pension’s Reform Act, 2004.