Buhari signs Senior Citizen Act, 7 other bills into law

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the National Senior Citizens Center Act, 2018 and seven other bills.

The National Senior Citizens Center Act, 2018, establishes the National Senior Citizens Center in the country to cater for the needs of the senior citizens.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, briefed State House Correspondents after the President signed the bills into law.

Others are Legislative Houses (Power and Privileges), 2018, National Institute of Legislative Studies (Amendment) Act, 2018, and Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Spain (Domestication and Enforcement ) Act, 2018.

Others are Rail Loan (International Bank) (Repeal) Act, 2018, Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2018, Chartered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration Act, 2018 and Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (Establishment), Act, 2018.

The Legislative House Power and Privileges Act, grant the Legislative Houses in the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly immunity from litigation for actions taken in plenary or committee proceedings of the House or committee.

It strengthens the power of lawmakers to carry out their legislative functions.

The powers include powers to summon any person to appear before her, give evidence, including power of an officer of the legislative House to arrest any person who commits an offense against the Act.

The National Institute for Legislative Studies (Amendment) Act establishing the Institute and widens her Powers to include powers to provide training courses and Award Degrees on Democracy, Party Politics, Electoral Process, Legislative Practice and Procedures among others.