Buhari signs Niger Delta petroleum varsity bill

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday signed the bill establishing the University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, Delta State, with a pledge to continue to support the socio-economic development of the Niger Delta region.

With the signing of the bill into law, the path has been cleared for the establishment of the specialized university in the Niger Delta, charged with training and research in petroleum technologies.

The president assured that “this administration is fully committed to supporting the Niger Delta in its endeavours to achieve socio-economic development.”

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the president appealed to all communities in the region to strive for peace through dialogue in resolving all conflicts not only among them, but also with business entities and the authorities.

The Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun (FUPRE) was established and approved by the Federal Executive Council meeting of 14 March 2007 and admitted its first set of undergraduates in 2008.

The university was established under the Federal Government of Nigeria initiative to build a specialized university in the Niger Delta to produce manpower and expertise for the oil and gas sector.

The National Universities Commission(NUC) approved sharing of facilities between the Petroleum Training Institute Effurun and FUPRE until it moved to its permanent site on development of its main campus at Ugbomro, Uvwie Local Government Area in 2010.

