Buhari signs NFIU Act, splits it from EFCC

President Muhammadu Buhari has split the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) Act from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission while signing the NFIU Bill to law.

Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly (Senate), Ita Enang, disclosed this, on Wednesday, while briefing State House correspondents, in Abuja.

Enang said with the signing of the bill, the NFIU would seize to exist as a department in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“NFIU will now be domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria, but as an autonomous and Independent body,” Mr. Enang said.

Details later…