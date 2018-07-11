The Sun News
Latest
11th July 2018 - Buhari signs NFIU Act, splits it from EFCC
11th July 2018 - Why I’m in Nigeria, by South African President Ramaphosa
11th July 2018 - Joining CUPP is sleeping with strange bed fellows – ADP
11th July 2018 - UNICEF to cover more disadvantaged children in Zamfara
11th July 2018 - ECOWAS to host 2018 Diplomatic Sports in Abuja
11th July 2018 - EFCC secures 142 convictions in 6 months
11th July 2018 - Three inspiring facts about Manchester City new signing, Riyad Mahrez
11th July 2018 - Humanitarian needs: EU mobilises over €191m for Africa’s Sahel countries
11th July 2018 - Lagos NCP disassociates party from alliance with PDP, others
11th July 2018 - Mahrez leaves Leicester and joins Manchester City for club-record fee
Home / Cover / National / Buhari signs NFIU Act, splits it from EFCC
BUHARI

Buhari signs NFIU Act, splits it from EFCC

— 11th July 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has split the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) Act from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission while signing the NFIU Bill to law.

Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly (Senate), Ita Enang, disclosed this, on Wednesday, while briefing State House correspondents, in Abuja.

Enang said with the signing of the bill, the NFIU would seize to exist as a department in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“NFIU will now be domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria, but as an autonomous and Independent body,” Mr. Enang said.

Details later…

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BUHARI

Buhari signs NFIU Act, splits it from EFCC

— 11th July 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has split the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) Act from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission while signing the NFIU Bill to law. Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly (Senate), Ita Enang, disclosed this, on Wednesday, while briefing State House correspondents, in Abuja. Enang said with the signing of the bill, the…

  • AFRICAN

    Why I’m in Nigeria, by South African President Ramaphosa

    — 11th July 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Following the killings of many Nigerians in renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa of that country, on Tuesday, said he was in Nigeria to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on the disturbing situation which, he said, was capable of hurting the recently-signed Continental Free Trade Agreement (CFTA). The CFTA…

  • CUPP

    Joining CUPP is sleeping with strange bed fellows – ADP

    — 11th July 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has said aligning with the Coalition of United People’s Party (CUPP) would be like lying with strange bed fellows, noting that the coalition has nothing to offer Nigeria. The party also said that those championing the course raped the good fortunes of the country over the years….

  • EFCC

    EFCC secures 142 convictions in 6 months

    — 11th July 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, said that it has secured 142 convictions between January and July this year. Of this number, 13 convictions were in the South East zone. Head of Operation, Enugu Zonal Head of the agency, Adamu Danmusa, who stated this shortly after a road walk…

  • SAHEL

    Humanitarian needs: EU mobilises over €191m for Africa’s Sahel countries

    — 11th July 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Following the humanitarian needs of countries of Africa’s Sahel, the European Union (EU) said it has mobilised over €191 million to aid the countries. The amount, according to the EU, is meant for food security and the vulnerable in the Sahel. The EU disclosed the mobilisation of the funds in a statement…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share