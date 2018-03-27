The Sun News
27th March 2018 - Buhari signs instrument to avoid double taxation with Singapore
27th March 2018 - Lecturers, management clash over indefinite strike
27th March 2018 - UNICAL inaugurates $13m solar power project
27th March 2018 - No going back
27th March 2018 - UNIUYO don links coming of Jesus Christ to climate change
27th March 2018 - How phone thief killed ABU medical student
27th March 2018 - Igbinedion’s name has been blessing, curse to me – Osasu, ex-Edo gov’s daughter
27th March 2018 - Reservoirs impounded for water supply, others –FG
27th March 2018 - APC: Tinubu absent as Buhari, national caucus meet
27th March 2018 - Oyo govt introduces new education system
Home / National / Buhari signs instrument to avoid double taxation with Singapore

Buhari signs instrument to avoid double taxation with Singapore

— 27th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed instruments for the ratification of agreements between Nigeria and the government of Singapore fir the avoidance of double taxation.

He has also, in similar vein, signed instruments on the Return, Monitoring and Management of Illegally-Acquired Assets Confiscated by Switzerland and to be Restituted to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The signing of the agreements followed earlier ratification granted by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in statement, said the agreement with Singapore would improve Nigeria’s income from trade with that country.

“Instrument of Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Government of the Republic of Singapore for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with Respect to Taxes on Income and Capital Gains.”

The President also signed Instrument of Ratification of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) among the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; the Swiss Federal Council and the International Development Association on the Return, Monitoring and Management of Illegally-Acquired Assets Confiscated by Switzerland and to be Restituted to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“With the execution of these instruments, Nigeria’s trade relations with Singapore and income therefrom are expected to rise, while the return of illegal assets will not only boost the administration’s anti-corruption drive, but also provide additional funds for critical infrastructure.”

