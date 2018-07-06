Buhari signs executive order on suspicious assets

Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, signed an Executive Order No. 6 of 2018 on the Preservation of Assets Connected with Serious Corruption and other relevant offences.

The Executive Order No. 6 of 2018 is to restrict dealings in suspicious assets subject to investigation or inquiry bordering on corruption in order to preserve such assets from dissipation, and to deprive alleged criminals of the proceeds of their illicit activities which can otherwise be employed to allure, pervert and/or intimidate the investigative and judicial processes or for acts of terrorism, financing of terrorism, kidnapping, sponsorship of ethnic or religious violence, economic sabotage and cases of economic and financial crimes, including acts contributing to the economic adversity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and against the overall interest of justice and the welfare of the Nigerian state.

Buhari described the signing of the bill as another milestone in the fight against corruption, a project he said was crucial to the viability and continuous well-being of the country.

While noting that his administration has kept its promises to fight corruption, tackle insecurity and revamp the economy, he assured it will remain committed until Nigeria triumph over the evil of corruption, attain a prosperous economic status and surmounts all her security challenges.

President Buhari said it had become necessary to rekit and re-tool the administration’s arsenal to be able to effectively tackle corruption’s perilous counter-attack against the Nigerian state.

He added that the Federal Government, in line with its anti-corruption strategy, would seek to ensure that the ends of justice is not defeated or compromised by persons involved in a case or complaint of corruption.