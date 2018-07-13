Buhari signs an executive order on preservation of assets connected with serious corruption— 13th July 2018
President Buhari signs an executive order on preservation of assets connected with serious corruption and other relevant offences.
PDP takes credit for Abuja light rail, knocks Buhari, APC13th July 2018
Restructuring: Dickson faults Buhari13th July 2018
2019: Nigeria’ll implode if Buhari returns – Gana— 13th July 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja An aspirant for the 2019 presidential poll, under the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prof. Jerry Gana, has warned that Nigeria is facing an existential threat in the proportion comparable to the end of Biafra war. Prof. Gana said this when he formally declared intent to to contest for the…
Buhari rejects 4 NASS bills— 13th July 2018
President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected four bills passed to him for assent by the National assembly. Buhari communicated the rejection through a letter he sent to the House of Representatives which was read during yesterday’s plenary. They are: Corporate Manslaughter Bill, 2018; Agricultural Credit Scheme (Amendment) Bill, 2018; National Child Protection and Enforcement Agency Bill…
Ekiti guber: Soldiers, security agencies in show of force— 13th July 2018
Oluseye Ojo, Ado-Ekiti The Nigerian Army paraded major roads in Ado-Ekiti, capital of Ekiti State, yesterday night, displaying different types of weapons of war, including bazooka, which is the common name for a man-portable recoilless anti-tank rocket launcher. The soldiers were conveyed in about 15 different vehicles, including big trucks, an ambulance from 2 Division…
6 northern govs beg Tambuwal over defection plan— 13th July 2018
Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Six governors were in Sokoto, yesterday, to beg their Sokoto counterpart, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, to reconsider his decision of leaving for another party. Daily Sun gathered that the governors were led to the parley by the Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum, Alhaji AbdulAzeez Abubakar Yari. Others were Abubakar Bello of Niger, Bello Masari…
Ogun: Agura of Gbagura joins ancestors— 13th July 2018
The Agura of Gbagura, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Oba Halidu Laloko, Sobekun II, has joined his ancestors. The monarch, who passed on after a protracted illness on Thursday, became a traditional ruler in 1980. As at press time, yesterday evening, the Gbagura Traditional Council, as well as the state government, had yet to make official…
Kylie Jenner is Officially the Wealthiest Self-Made Woman in Her Family— 12th July 2018
Allure. Kylie Jenner is a mom, reality-TV star, cosmetics mogul, and — according to Forbes — the 27th-richest self-made woman in America, with an estimated net worth of $900 million. In one more year, the magazine estimates that Kylie Jenner would become the youngest billionaire in history, at age 21. Using its own “conservative” valuation, Forbes estimates…
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
Kpeygi: Point where roasted fishes unite Abuja residents— 11th July 2018
Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja The sleepy Kpeygi village lies along the road to Orozo and Karishi before the vast Post Army Housing Estate Kurudu, and the newly constructed Police Housing Estate. Before now, motorists and commuters could pass through the village without noticing the area but the story is not the same now because of the…
Erosion threatens Nnewi factories— 11th July 2018
Factory owners along Oba-Nnewi-Okigwe expressway and residents of Umudimkwa, Umudim in Nnewi, Anambra State are no longer at ease with the level of devastation erosion has inflicted on them. A particular erosion site there has continued to expand unchecked, destroying anything that stands on its way. So far, two factories, a filling station and Nnewi Area…
Dredging of Escravos raises fresh agitations among communities— 10th July 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba The decision of the Federal Government to dredge the Escravos-Chanomi/Ogbe-Ijoh down to Warri Port in Delta State is raising fresh agitations among locals in the riverine communities within the affected areas. The over 50 Ijaw, Ilaje and Itsekiri communities in the Chanomi creeks and those who reside along and around Ogbe-Ijoh axis…
Book Review : Raising the Dust : Crime: Who is Involved?— 7th July 2018
Gold rush and a bucket of tears Henry Akubuiro The last thing I imagined when I saw Ambrose Madu’s book, Raising the Dust Crime: Who is Involved? was a work of fiction. It didn’t sound like one. I thought it was a book on either law, criminology or psychology, not until I leafed through the…
How traffic congestion kills Lagos residents – Experts— 13th July 2018
Tessy Igomu With a scowl on his face, Elendu Uche, a businessman, shook his head slowly, letting out a deep sigh. Sitting behind the wheel of his Honda Camry, he was soaked to the skin with sweat as the afternoon sun bared its fangs ferociously. His frustration was palpable and he was not making an…
Herdsmen’s invasion has destroyed our school system – Prof. Uji, Benue TSB boss— 10th July 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Prof. Wildred Uji is the Executive Secretary of Benue State Teaching Service Board (TSB). In this interview, he bore his mind on what the Fulani invasion portends for the educational sector of Benue State. Prof Uji appealed to both Federal and State Governments to come together to address the issue warning that…
Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Supreme Court’s verdict on Saraki— 13th July 2018
Sufuyan Ojeifo The exculpation of senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki, last Friday, by the Supreme Court in the false asset declaration suit filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) exemplifies the finality of judicial intercessions in the matter. As lawyers would say, the matter is now res judicata, meaning there has…
For the goose and the gander?— 13th July 2018
Barely six months to the 2019 general election, it is understandable that innocent and eager Nigerians are virtually being chocked with political permutations in expectation of electoral victory. Only time can tell how realistic or illusory are these permutations. However, in certain aspects, the permutation exercise is amusing, and akin to digging a big hole…
Ekiti guber and shape of 2019 elections— 13th July 2018
Onuoha Ukeh On Wednesday, when Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, sat on the ground openly, weeping and alleging that a policeman slapped and kicked him, some people said he was pretending. Others have described what happened in front of the state’s Government House that day as a drama. And yet some others said the governors…
My rendezvous in Moscow— 12th July 2018
Frank Meke LAGOS, ABUJA, DUBAI, MOSCOW. Travelling long distances with different airlines is not new to me. I have done Taiwan through Dubai and Serbia through London but this outing to Russia through Abuja was hectic. Spent over six hours in Abuja to connect though not anybody’s making but trying to beat our poor airline…
Matters arising from Pogrom on the Plateau— 12th July 2018
Alvan Ewuzie I had waited long to make a comment on this matter because I sought to get a handle on the killing fields now made some parts of the nation. There was something ominous about the successful convention of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) happening at the time a pogrom happened in Plateau…
Mike Okiro: The officer who saw it all— 12th July 2018
Legacy is a leader’s selfless gift to an institution or to a nation. It is a vision, realised for the betterment of ones immediate constituency. Legacy is the baby of a visionary leader. Or how else can one describe ideas that metamorphosed as a blessing and served as a catalyst of change. The name Sir…
Dangote and the new corporate Nigeria?— 12th July 2018
Jimanze Ego-Alowes Oftentimes many see the great events of life only in the things that are dramatic. But that is patently false, even forged. The bulk of human history comes and goes, imperceptibly. Whether it is in politics or culture, in business or information technology, slow but relentlessly grinds the wheels of history. Perhaps, that…
In search of another Mandela in Africa: A mirage or possibility?— 12th July 2018
“A new world will be won not by those who stand at a distance with their arms folded, but by those who are in the arena, whose garments are torn by storms and whose bodies are maimed in the course of the contest.” • From a letter to Winnie Mandela, written on Robben Island, June…
Umahi in the shadow of vultures’ talons— 12th July 2018
Emmanuel Onwe Since we are on the subject of Chinua Achebe’s eternal truths, let’s briefly reflect on the cryptic conclusion of his seminal work, Things Fall Apart, which reads: The Pacification of the Primitive Tribes of the Lower Niger. The lucidity of Achebe’s creative imagination is given its most eloquent expression in the mockery he…
Philosophising religion and Nigerian nation (2)— 11th July 2018
Prof. Nathan Uzorma Protus “To God be the glory for answering my prayer through the use of three different bottles of your oil. I am a contractor, but for some years now no single job came my way. I have been struggling to make ends meet, all to no avail. I discovered that my job…
Reactions to my polygamy series (2)— 11th July 2018
Sina Adedipe This write–up is to show the folly, inadequate and faulty knowledge of the Scriptures by someone who gave his name as Steve and used GSM number 080 – 6532 – 7244 and his like – minded colleague who owns telephone number 080 – 6771 – 3110, who both claimed that polygamy is unbiblical…
