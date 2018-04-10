Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of 23 NPC members

NAN

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, requested the Senate to confirm the appointments of 23 members of the National Population Commission (NPC).

The request was contained in separate letters read by the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki at plenary.

President Buhari also sought the Senate’s approval to appoint Mr Festus Okoye as National Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and two non-judicial practitioners as members of Federal Judicial Service Commission.

The 23 nominees to represent their various states at the NPC are Mr. Nwanne Nwabuisi (Abia), Dr. Clifford Zirra (Adamawa), Mr. Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra), Mr. Isa Buratai (Borno) and Navy Capt. Charles Ogwa (Rtd.) Cross River.

Others are Mr. Richard Odibo (Delta), Mr. Okereke Onuabuchi (Ebonyi), Mr. Olusegun Aiyrjina (Edo), Mr. Ejike Ezeh (Enugu), Mr. Abubakar Damburam (Gombe) and Prof. Uba Nnabue (Imo).

Dr. Abdulmalik Durunguwa (Kaduna), Mr. Suleiman Lawal (Kano), Prof. Jimoh Isah (Kogi), Dr. Sa’adu Alanamu (Kwara), Mr. Nadir Kwarra (Nasarawa), Mr. Aliyu Datti (Niger), Mrs. Seyi Olusanya (Ogun) and Dr. Oladiran Iyantan (Ondo).

Mr. Mudashiru Hussain (Osun), Mrs. Cecilia Dapoet (Plateau), Dr. Ipalibo Harry (Rivers) and Mr. Sale Saany (Taraba).

The new non-legal practitioners to serve as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission are Mr. Abba Ali (Katsina) and Mr. Mohammed Sagir (Niger).

The request for the confirmation was in compliance with section 154 (1) of Nigeria’s Constitution.