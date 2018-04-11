The Sun News
Latest
11th April 2018 - 2019: I’ll return with my deputy -Okowa
11th April 2018 - President appoints 7 INEC RECs, rectors, others
11th April 2018 - Ekiti guber: Bamisile picks APC form, promises to get rid of Fayose
11th April 2018 - Buhari seeks fresh Senate approval of 26 nominees
11th April 2018 - Residents send distress call to governor over collapsing bridge in Aba
11th April 2018 - Abia community in grief as police kill only son, two others
11th April 2018 - Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, others unite in Ebonyi
11th April 2018 - Cleansing at Ekwulobia community over incest
11th April 2018 - Oil exploration causes anguish, anger in Owaza, Abia community
11th April 2018 - Lawmaker flags-off roads rehabilitation in Ajeromi-Ifelodun
Home / National / Buhari seeks fresh Senate approval of 26 nominees
SENATE

Buhari seeks fresh Senate approval of 26 nominees

— 11th April 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, seeking approval for the confirmation of 26 new executive nominees.

The presidential nominees include 23 federal commissioners for the National Population Commission (NPC), two non-legal practitioners as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission and one national commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The requests were contained in three separate letters to the Senate.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, read the president’s correspondence to the chamber at yesterday’s plenary, on resumption from a two-week Easter break.

The NPC nominees include Nwanne Nwabuisi (Abia State), Clifford Zirra (Adamawa), Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra), Isa Buratai (Borno), Charles Ogwa (Cross River), Richard Odibo (Delta), Okereke Onuabuchi (Ebonyi), Olusegun Aiyejina (Edo), Ejike Ezeh (Enugu), Abubakar Danburam (Gombe), Uba Nnabue (Imo) and Abdulmalik Durunguwa (Kaduna).

Others are Sulaiman Lawal (Kano), Jimoh Isah (Kogi), Sa’adu Alanamu (Kwara), Nasir Kwarra (Nasarawa), Aliyu Datti (Niger), Seyi Olusanya (Ogun), Oladiran Iyantan (Ondo), Mudashiru Hussain (Osun), Cecilia Dapoet (Plateau), Ipalibo Harry (Rivers) and Sale Saany (Taraba).

The president also nominated Festus Okoye as a national commissioner, representing the South East in INEC.

Buhari also sought Senate confirmation for the appointment of Abba Ali (Katsina) and Mohammed Sagir (Niger) as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission.

Okoye is counsel to detained Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Thereafter, Senate suspended plenary, in honour of the chairman of the Committee on Capital Market, Bukar Mustapha, who died last week.

Share

About author

Rapheal

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 11th April 2018 at 6:14 am
    Reply

    Which of the Buhari? The one in the grave? The one who has ran away back to where he came from? It is all comedy of the vanquished enemy. It is over for the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. It is over for the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. The enemy has lost the war and must face full conquest in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Only the Sword decides. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: I’ll return with my deputy -Okowa

— 11th April 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State recently had an interactive session with journalists in Asaba where he responded to a number of issues bothering on the administration of the state since he took over on May 29, 2015. Auctioning of unserviceable items of the state has been characterised by allegations of fraudulent…

  • INEC

    President appoints 7 INEC RECs, rectors, others

    — 11th April 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of seven Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission, among other appointments into some agencies in the Ministries of Health, Information and Culture, Education as well as Power, Works, and Housing. Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the…

  • FAYOSE

    Ekiti guber: Bamisile picks APC form, promises to get rid of Fayose

    — 11th April 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Former speaker of Ekiti House of Assembly, Femi Bamisile, has picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) Declaration of Interest and Nomination Form; to contest the state’s governorship election in July. Speaking to newsmen at the party secretariat after picking the form, the former lawmaker said he is on a restoration mission to…

  • SENATE

    Buhari seeks fresh Senate approval of 26 nominees

    — 11th April 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, seeking approval for the confirmation of 26 new executive nominees. The presidential nominees include 23 federal commissioners for the National Population Commission (NPC), two non-legal practitioners as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission and one national commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission…

  • Ajeromi

    Lawmaker flags-off roads rehabilitation in Ajeromi-Ifelodun

    — 11th April 2018

    Tony Udemba Chairperson of House Committee on Diaspora Matters and member representing Ajeromi-Ifelodun federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Rita Odichimma Orji, has assured members of her constituency of her commitment towards developming the area. Orji, who made the remarks when she flagged off the rehabilitation of roads in the area, solicited support in…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share