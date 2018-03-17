Buhari says Wakili’s death shocking

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as shocking the death of Senator Ali Wakili who was only Friday present at Aliko Dangote daughter’s wedding.

He described the death of late Wakili from Bauchi State as “an incalculable loss to Nigeria’s democracy whose dedication to duty was remarkable and worthy of emulation.”

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, quoted Buhari as saying the death of the senator came as a great shock to him, adding that his dedication to duty would remain one of the greatest virtues for which the deceased would be remembered.

According to President Buhari, “the passion for duty was one of the finest qualities of late Senator Wakil,” as he urged other elected leaders to borrow a leaf from the deceased’s record of dedication.

The President, while praying to Allah to bless the soul of the departed senator, also extended his condolences to his family, his colleagues in the National Assembly, as well as the government and people of Bauchi State over this great loss to the country.