Buhari, Saraki, Obasanjo to attend political summit Monday

Okwe Obi, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday be a guest of honour at the 3rd annual national political submit slated to take place in Abuja.

Others to grace the occasion include the Senate President Bukola Saraki, House Speaker Yakubu Dogara, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The 3-day event is themed “Reforming the Nigerian Federation:Which Way Forward?”

Speaking to journalists, the Chairman Board of Trustees, Dr. Gregory Ibe, said the essence of the meeting is to chart a new course through dialogue with political parties, technocrats on how to move the country forward.

He further stated that the summit would address all issues affecting the country holistically regardless of political and religious affiliation.

“There is a lot of heat across the country and people are saying that a political solution is required,” said Ibe.

“So, if there are political solution, there must be a gathering and that is what we are doing.”

Ibe, who is also the chancellor of Gregory University, lamented the lack of technical education, which, according to him, is responsible for the high number of unemployed graduates.

He further stressed the need for schools to take vocational training seriously as a solution to youth restiveness.