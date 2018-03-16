The Sun News
Buhari, Saraki, Obasanjo to attend political summit Monday

— 16th March 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday be a guest of honour at the 3rd annual national political submit slated to take place in Abuja.

Others to grace the occasion include the Senate President Bukola Saraki, House Speaker Yakubu Dogara, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The 3-day event is themed “Reforming the Nigerian Federation:Which Way Forward?”

Speaking to journalists, the Chairman Board of Trustees, Dr. Gregory Ibe, said the essence of the meeting is to chart a new course through dialogue with political parties, technocrats on how to move the country forward.

He further stated that the summit would address all issues affecting the country holistically regardless of political and religious affiliation.

“There is a lot of heat across the country and people are saying that a political solution is required,” said Ibe.

“So, if there are political solution, there must be a gathering and that is what we are doing.”

Ibe, who is also the chancellor of Gregory University, lamented the lack of technical education, which, according to him, is responsible for the high number of unemployed graduates.

He further stressed the need for schools to take vocational training seriously as a solution to youth restiveness.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 16th March 2018 at 5:03 pm
    Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. No negotiation. No dialogue. Only the Sword decides. No one will harm this territory native and go free. The enemy rejected Diplomacy for cordial Disintegration based on background of the natives. The enemy choosed the Sword- only the Sword decides. It is either the enemy annihilate and erase this territory natives in this natives territory under the natives Disintegrated Republics or this territory natives annihilate and erase the enemy in this natives territory under the natives Disintegrated Republics. This territory natives has Disintegrated which are: Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world- education, employment, job, salary, pension, social securities, business, public infrastructures, amenities etc. which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Only the Sword decides. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom. God Is With Us!!!

