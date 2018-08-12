Buhari salutes Oyegun at 79— 12th August 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, on his 79th birthday.
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said President Buhari recalled that throughout Oyegun’s distinguished career as a civil servant, first civilian Governor of Edo State, pro-democracy activist and the first elected National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), whose leadership was instrumental to the advent of the CHANGE government in 2015, he stood out as a beacon of progressive values and principles embodied in change, reforms and intense commitment to the good of the nation.
READ ALSO: Health precautions for children during holidays
President Buhari said he joins Oyegun’s family, friends, well-wishers and party members in celebrating another milestone in the lifetime of “a patriotic Nigerian, who personifies the meaning of a progressive in letter and in spirit.”
The President prayed God almighty to grant the ex-National Chairman of the ruling party more years of good health and fulfillment to see a nation where positive change, in all facets of our national lives, is a reality for all.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
2019: I’ll stand with APC, Buhari even in Prison, says Dariye12th August 2018
-
-
Ekiti murder: Fayemi commiserates with Ojo’s family11th August 2018
1 Comment
Leave a reply Cancel
Latest
Go get your PVCs, Atiku Support Group tells eligible voters— 12th August 2018
BillyGraham Abel Yola Young people of voting age in Adamawa State have been urged to register and get their permanent voter cards (PVCs) and to use their voting power to demand for a better future in the forthcoming general elections. This was the message delivered to hundreds of youths by the National Convener of the…
-
APC wins Bauchi South bye election with landslide— 12th August 2018
Paul Orude, Bauchi The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member representing Toro federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Lawal Yahaya Gumau, as the winner of the Bauchi South Senatorial District bye-election held, on Saturday. Announcing the results, on Sunday, INEC’s Returning Officer for…
-
Buhari salutes Oyegun at 79— 12th August 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, on his 79th birthday. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said President Buhari recalled that throughout Oyegun’s distinguished career as a civil servant, first…
-
Political solution not anti- grazing laws will end killer herdsmen attacks – Northern scholars, Miyetti Allah— 12th August 2018
This was the outcome of the deliberations of law scholars at the conference organized by the Faculty of Law, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria… Abdullahi Hassn, Zaria Law scholars have asserted that the raging fire caused by killer herdsmen, who have been attacking people in farming communities, could only end through political action and not the…
-
Ex convict, one other nabbed for stealing truck in Ogun— 12th August 2018
Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Police in Ogun State have arrested two persons for allegedly stealing a truck. The suspects, Yisa Nwachukwu, an ex-convict and one Yusuf Sanusi, were arrested on August 10, for stealing the truck belonging to one Alhaji Owonifaari. According the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the arrest of the…
-
Entertainment
I cried each time I reminisced about good times I shared with my ex –Yetunde Bakare, actress— 12th August 2018
Each time I reminisced about all the precious moments I shared with the man, I’ll just burst into tears and cry uncontrollably. But that’s in the past now. Damilola Fatunmise Chubby but pretty actress, Yetunde Bakare, is one of the most sought after faces in the movie industry. Aside interpreting her roles perfectly, the single…
South-West Report
Colours of Obatala: The Yoruba god of purity— 9th August 2018
Obatala, Sango, Osun, Esu and Oya among other deities were celebrated through a reenactment of the life and times of these deities. Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ido-Ile, a serene community in Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti State, recently came alive with traditional festivals in honour of some deities in Yoruba cosmology. It used to be…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja s*x workers: Why we prefer married men— 8th August 2018
One of them, Rose, said she does her “romantic business” with both married and single men. But she prefers married men because they pay well and respect them Charity Nwakaudu Commercial sex business has assumed a different level in Abuja, even though it has been an age long business that had provided fun for the…
Oriental News
Nigeria’s oldest prisoner clocks 100 in Enugu— 8th August 2018
GSAC has appealed to the Federal Government and Governor Rochas Okorocha to use their board of mercy and release Egbunuche Magnus Eze, Enugu Anywhere in the world, 100 years is usually marked with fanfare but not so for Nigeria’s oldest prisoner, Pa Celestine Egbunuche, who clocked 100 last Saturday; August 4, within the confines of…
-
Features
Motivational, prosperity preaching in churches not helping new converts – Pastor Bola Akin-John— 12th August 2018
Akin-John said: “ A lot of pastors are too close to government, such that they can’t speak the truth anymore. When you are too close… the government will corrupt you” Enyeribe Ejiogu Outspoken pastor and founder of Church Growth International Ministries, Dr. Bola Akin-John, has urged new age Nigerian Christian leaders to rediscover the real purpose…
Literary Review
The path to career success— 10th August 2018
– Youths: Future, Career and Success, RoyalPriest International Limited, pp. 86 By Simeon Mpamugoh Seminar speaker and songwriter, Evangelist Royal Priest Goziem, is out with a nonfiction, Youths: Future, Career and Success, a book reflecting on the significance of youths to the development of nations. The book, which combines reportage, memoirs and analyses to interrogate…
-
Lifeline
Dissecting Nigeria’s leadership challenge— 10th August 2018
• At Ray Ekpu’s 70th birthday colloquium, experts analyse and dissect nation’s unending political crises Tope Adeboboye and Ismail Omipidan Since its independence in 1960, Nigeria has been bedevilled by a ceaseless run of seemingly intractable challenges. Over the years, sundry factors have been brandished by different experts as reasons for the country’s stunted socio-economic…
Education Review
Rector, experts harp on students’ skills acquisition— 7th August 2018
Speaking at the event, YABATECH Rector, Mr. Femi Omokungbe stressed that the impact of climate change has created much damage globally Jet Stanley Madu Five new courses were recently introduced by Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to boost students’ skills acquisition. This was revealed at a ceremony in the college to mark this year’s United…
-
TSWeekend
Why I disappeared from the music scene – Faze— 10th August 2018
Faze blew up the music industry with hit songs like Cold Sweat, Kolomental, Faze Alone, Originality, Kpo Kpo Di Kpo… to mention but a few. Ayo Alonge One of the members of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, Chibuzor Oji popularly known as Faze, is back on the beat. This is coming after taking a long break…
Opinion
2019: Okotie’s charter for an interim government— 10th August 2018
George Okolo The elections since the return to civil rule in 1999 have produced four presidents, three from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and one, the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, from the All Progressives Congress (APC). These leaders represent the two dominant alternative policy options and ideologies that govern our polity. Yet, none of these…
Columnists
-
“I DIDN’T want to be indebted to anyone, not to talk of a stranger”— 12th August 2018
“Thanks but no thanks!” I said breathlessly. I didn’t want to be indebted to anyone, not to talk of a stranger… Efe Anaughe I was not so surprised when Dennis and Rick attended Mom’s Thanksgiving. I have come to expect anything when it comes to both Men. I carefully avoided them throughout the ceremony. It…
-
Toxic thoughts we need to DROP— 12th August 2018
According to Dr Herbert Benson, MD, and president of Harvard Medical School’s Mind-Body Institute toxic thoughts lead to stress, which affects our body’s natural healing capacities. Bisi Daniels Thoughts matter a lot because most actions result from thought. But some people overthink or continue running thoughts that run down their health. Experts continue to study…
-
Men, the invisible victims of domestic violence— 12th August 2018
Unfortunately, there are many men who suffer physical and domestic abuse silently. They are the invisible victims who know that no one cares about them. Bolatito Olaitan I have been highly criticized that my writings are often biased against men. I have been told times without number that I am a man hater because I come…
-
We deserve our leaders, don’t we?— 12th August 2018
You and I know them. We are, followers and leaders alike, a floundering people, like leaves in the wind, not sure how we got in the wind… Funke Egbemode Nigerians are an interesting people living in a place called Nigeria, which is not always a positively interesting place. In fact, sometimes some of us are…
-
Shame the rapist, not the victim— 11th August 2018
Stop making excuses to justify rape. Rape is not the victim’s fault, neither is rape an accident or a mistake. It is a specific choice of a rapist to rape. Amaka Nicholas I was barely 13-years-old but was quite big for my age. It was one of those days my dad didn’t come to pick…
-
Deception in marriage— 11th August 2018
Osondu Anyalechi In her Column, in the Sun newspaper of July 29, 2018, Funke Egbemode wrote on, ‘My born-again lover’, detailing, in her characteristic beautiful style, how some Christians hide their ills from their intending spouses. She highlighted three of them: impotency of a husband, abnormally large size of a husband’s penis and a wife…
-
Paths to Happiness— 11th August 2018
Kate Halim If you are in a relationship and you want to make it work, it’s worth putting in some efforts and taking steps that you could take to make life smoother for your partner and, by extension, you. Happiness is not hard to accomplish when you are committed to making your relationship work. Making…
-
Mediating family businesses— 11th August 2018
Problems in family businesses can extend outside of the family. One of the largest problems family-owned businesses face is non-related employee retention. Valentino Buoro I recently chanced on an interesting article on mediating family businesses published on mediate.com. Though not a product of a Nigerian writer, the views expressed by the author, Stephen McDonough, are…
-
Real reason Daura was sacked— 11th August 2018
• His storm troopers scared the ‘hail’ out of my son Chika Abanobi “Daddy, daddy, come and see Jihadi John. He is in our room. He is in our parlour,” Junior said as he ran into our bedroom. Panting. Jihadi John inside our room? Inside our parlour? How come? Jihadi John? The one that we…
-
What single mothers should seek in potential companions— 11th August 2018
Even if you vow not to marry a single mother as a man, this doesn’t stop these women from dating and marrying better men who know their worth. Kate Halim I laugh when some people talk down on single mothers. Yet these same slimy individuals sneak into these women’s phones and inboxes to demand free…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
BRING BACK LEAH SHARIBU .
Christians all over nigeria should hear this…Boko Haram is still holding one of us Leah SHARIBU the Dapchi Christian girl courtesy Buhari.. Don’t vote for Buhari in 2019.