OYEGUN

Buhari salutes Oyegun at 79

— 12th August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, on his 79th birthday.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said President Buhari recalled that throughout Oyegun’s distinguished career as a civil servant, first civilian Governor of Edo State, pro-democracy activist and the first elected National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), whose leadership was instrumental to the advent of the CHANGE government in 2015, he stood out as a beacon of progressive values and principles embodied in change, reforms and intense commitment to the good of the nation.

President Buhari said he joins Oyegun’s family, friends, well-wishers and party members in celebrating another milestone in the lifetime of “a patriotic Nigerian, who personifies the meaning of a progressive in letter and in spirit.”

The President prayed God almighty to grant the ex-National Chairman of the ruling party more years of good health and fulfillment to see a nation where positive change, in all facets of our national lives, is a reality for all.

  1. Tony 12th August 2018 at 9:09 pm
    BRING BACK LEAH SHARIBU .
    Christians all over nigeria should hear this…Boko Haram is still holding one of us Leah SHARIBU the Dapchi Christian girl courtesy Buhari.. Don’t vote for Buhari in 2019.

