Buhari salutes David-West at 82

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated a former Federal Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Prof. Tam David-West, on his 82nd birthday.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said President Buhari expressed the believe that David-West’s contribution to the economic and political architecture of Nigeria and his clear reasoning, wisdom and guidance through all the transition phases to democracy will always be remembered and respected.

President Buhari commended the former Minister of Mines, Power and Steel, for always holding leaders to account, assuring him that his views on good governance remain invaluable.

He said he joins David-West family members, friends and colleagues of the erudite scholar and social critic in celebrating all the years of sacrifice in serving the country he loves so much and worked hard to see grow, especially for the benefit of the poor and underprivileged.

He prayed that the Almighty God will grant Prof. David-West longer life and good health.