Buhari salutes Dahiru Wali at 83

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Gyang Bere, Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated renowned pharmacist and community leader, Dahiru Suleiman Wali, on his 83rd birthday.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari affirmed that Wali, who travelled wide to acquire knowledge in pharmacy, was magnanimous in returning to Nigeria with his family, to offer his services to citizens and inspire a generation of community pharmacists committed to promoting healthy living.

He expressed the believe that as Wali turns 83, the legacy of being your brothers’ keeper, which he instituted with the community pharmacy, will become the hallmark of pharmaceutical practice in the country, with stronger focus on providing quality health care and safe guarding the lives of the people.

President Buhari said he joined family, friends and professional colleagues of the highly resourceful pharmacist in celebrating the milestone, which has been lined with many years of achievements and recognitions for his contributions to knowledge and an extensive practice to ensure a healthy country.

He prayed that the almighty God will grant him longer life, good health and more strength to keep serving the nation and humanity.

In another development the president commiserated with the victims of the Jos market fire, which destroyed more than 200 shops.

He regretted the devastation and the scale of economic losses suffered “by hard working and ordinary Nigerians who believe in self-reliance to support themselves.”

