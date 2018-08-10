– The Sun News
Latest
10th August 2018 - Buhari salutes Akintola Williams at 99, Attah at 90, Onoja at 70
10th August 2018 - Osun Guber: 548,000 PVCs awaiting collection, says INEC
10th August 2018 - I’m ready to take Tanzania football to next level – Amuneke
10th August 2018 - PSV Eindhoven targets Ola Aina
10th August 2018 - Falconets hang on to defeat Haiti
10th August 2018 - NASS invasion: IGP submits reports to Osinbajo
10th August 2018 - Chelsea ‘yanks off’ Victor Moses giant poster
10th August 2018 - Saraki as Buhari’s Achilles’ heel
10th August 2018 - Moses Simon dazzles in Levante debut
10th August 2018 - Nigeria Judokas shine at African Championships
Home / National / Buhari salutes Akintola Williams at 99, Attah at 90, Onoja at 70
BUHARI

Buhari salutes Akintola Williams at 99, Attah at 90, Onoja at 70

— 10th August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated renowned and pioneer Chartered Accountant in Africa, Chief Akintola Williams, as he clocks 99 years of age.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, President Buhari celebrated the  man who taught Nigerians how to seek and achieve transparency and accountability.

The President expressed the belief that the pioneer efforts of Williams in his chosen field  and continued show of interest  have transformed the profession into noble heights.

While congratulating his family, Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, friends, professional colleagues, mentees, and other well-wishers, President Buhari also praised the celebrant for not limiting his God-given intelligence and brilliance to his profession  as he also got himself deeply involved in the promotion of arts and culture,  preservation of the environment and development of good governance for which he has been honoured in different countries and climes.

He enjoined other professionals to emulate the dedication, steadfastness, industry, commitment and untiring sense of responsibility that Chief Akintola has continued to exhibit  for many decades in order to take their professions to higher realms.

He prayed that God Almighty will grant the revered gentleman grace to continue to serve as a source of inspiration to younger ones who look up to him as a role model.

President Buhari also congratulated Ambassador Abdullahi Ibrahim Atta on the occasion on his 90th birthday.

READ ALSO: NASS invasion: IGP submits reports to Osinbajo

The President said he joins Attah’s family, friends and well-wishers in thanking the Almighty God for his continued benevolence, strength and never-failing care to the celebrant in the past decades of a remarkable life of service and dedication to humanity.

He salutes Atta’s service to the nation during his career in the foreign and public service, where he distinguished himself, with courage, in the work of reconciliation, conflict prevention, justice and peace around the world.

“As family, friends, former colleagues and well-wishers gather to celebrate the nonagenarian’s lifetime and achievements, the President reminds them, the young and old alike, of their responsibility to give the nation hope for the future.”

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Buhari prays that Atta will enjoy more years of health and continue to be an inspiration to the upcoming generation on discipline, hard work and patriotism.

In a related development, President Buhari also felicitated with former Governor of Plateau and Katsina states, Maj. Gen. Lawrence Onoja (rtd), on his 70th birthday.

The President said he recognizes the many years of hard work and sacrifice to the nation as he served in strategic positions in the army and governor of two states.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Judokas shine at African Championships

He extolled Onoja’s sense of patriotism and relentless effort in contributing to the growth of the nation by accepting to serve on the board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the National Institute of Sports, and consistently remaining active in the political sphere.

“At he turns 70, President Buhari believes Onoja’s keen appetite for knowledge, which saw him earning a doctorate in International Law and Diplomacy, and the wisdom that comes with age, will be further translated into serving the country he loves so much.

“The President prays that the almighty God will bless Onoja with longer life and strength to keep contributing to the growth of the nation, Adesina in a separate said.

 

 

 

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BUHARI

Buhari salutes Akintola Williams at 99, Attah at 90, Onoja at 70

— 10th August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated renowned and pioneer Chartered Accountant in Africa, Chief Akintola Williams, as he clocks 99 years of age. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, President Buhari celebrated the  man who taught Nigerians how to seek and achieve transparency and…

  • Tanzania

    I’m ready to take Tanzania football to next level – Amuneke

    — 10th August 2018

    New Tanzania head coach, Emmanuel Amuneke has revealed that he’s relishing the challenge of moving the Taifa Stars Football to the next level. The 47-year old former Golden Eaglets coach who was appointed by the Tanzania Football Association on Monday has been saddled with the responsibility of qualifying the team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations…

  • PSV

    PSV Eindhoven targets Ola Aina

    — 10th August 2018

    Reigning Eredivisie champions, PSV Eindhoven are the latest club to join the race for the signature of Chelsea’s Nigerian defender Ola Aina. According to The Mirror, PSV are keen on signing Aina on loan and reportedly have the best chance of acquiring his services, as they can offer the chance to play in the UEFA…

  • Haiti

    Falconets hang on to defeat Haiti

    — 10th August 2018

    Rasheedat Ajibade’s first-half penalty kick was enough to see Nigeria edge Haiti 1-0 in Group D at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 to secure a crucial three points, keeping their knockout round qualification hopes alive. The match started at a furious pace but neither side were able to off any real goalscoring…

  • NASS

    NASS invasion: IGP submits reports to Osinbajo

    — 10th August 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has described the barricade of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), as ‘gross violation of the Nigerian Constitution’. This was even as he maintained that the police was not informed about the plans and has no pre-knowledge of the barbaric…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share