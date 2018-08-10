Buhari salutes Akintola Williams at 99, Attah at 90, Onoja at 70

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated renowned and pioneer Chartered Accountant in Africa, Chief Akintola Williams, as he clocks 99 years of age.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, President Buhari celebrated the man who taught Nigerians how to seek and achieve transparency and accountability.

The President expressed the belief that the pioneer efforts of Williams in his chosen field and continued show of interest have transformed the profession into noble heights.

While congratulating his family, Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, friends, professional colleagues, mentees, and other well-wishers, President Buhari also praised the celebrant for not limiting his God-given intelligence and brilliance to his profession as he also got himself deeply involved in the promotion of arts and culture, preservation of the environment and development of good governance for which he has been honoured in different countries and climes.

He enjoined other professionals to emulate the dedication, steadfastness, industry, commitment and untiring sense of responsibility that Chief Akintola has continued to exhibit for many decades in order to take their professions to higher realms.

He prayed that God Almighty will grant the revered gentleman grace to continue to serve as a source of inspiration to younger ones who look up to him as a role model.

President Buhari also congratulated Ambassador Abdullahi Ibrahim Atta on the occasion on his 90th birthday.

The President said he joins Attah’s family, friends and well-wishers in thanking the Almighty God for his continued benevolence, strength and never-failing care to the celebrant in the past decades of a remarkable life of service and dedication to humanity.

He salutes Atta’s service to the nation during his career in the foreign and public service, where he distinguished himself, with courage, in the work of reconciliation, conflict prevention, justice and peace around the world.

“As family, friends, former colleagues and well-wishers gather to celebrate the nonagenarian’s lifetime and achievements, the President reminds them, the young and old alike, of their responsibility to give the nation hope for the future.”

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Buhari prays that Atta will enjoy more years of health and continue to be an inspiration to the upcoming generation on discipline, hard work and patriotism.

In a related development, President Buhari also felicitated with former Governor of Plateau and Katsina states, Maj. Gen. Lawrence Onoja (rtd), on his 70th birthday.

The President said he recognizes the many years of hard work and sacrifice to the nation as he served in strategic positions in the army and governor of two states.

He extolled Onoja’s sense of patriotism and relentless effort in contributing to the growth of the nation by accepting to serve on the board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the National Institute of Sports, and consistently remaining active in the political sphere.

“At he turns 70, President Buhari believes Onoja’s keen appetite for knowledge, which saw him earning a doctorate in International Law and Diplomacy, and the wisdom that comes with age, will be further translated into serving the country he loves so much.

“The President prays that the almighty God will bless Onoja with longer life and strength to keep contributing to the growth of the nation, Adesina in a separate said.