Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated with former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission, and former Minister of Power and Steel, Dr. Olu Agunloye, on his 70th birthday.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, quoted Buhari as saying that Agunloye has over the years contributed to national development with his knowledge and experience in science.

President Buhari extolled Agunloye’s visionary and purposeful style of leadership, and his advocacy for good governance, derived from participatory democracy and development, as the way forward for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

READ ALSO: 174 UNN students bag First Class honours

The President saluted the former minister’s courage and patriotism in serving the country in various capacities, including Minister of Defence (Navy), and his decision to join the race for an electoral office in Ondo State in 2016.

He prayed that the almighty God will protect and guide Agunloye and his family, and grant him longer life to keep serving the country.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has condoled the people and government of Rivers State, and families of the deceased, over the loss of lives after a 7-storey building collapsed.

Adesina in a statement said the President shares in the grief with families who lost loved ones, and prays for the recuperation of those that sustained injuries.

He commended the State Government for the urgent steps taken to unravel the cause of the accident, provide healthcare for victims and ensure safety in the future.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will comfort all those who lost loved ones, and grant grace of quick recovery to the injured.