Home / Cover / Buhari sad over Plateau killings

Buhari sad over Plateau killings

— 9th September 2017

 

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the  killings, especially women and children in a night attack on Ancha Village in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, describing it as senseless.

This is even as he has  expressed disappointment at the disruption of peace and normalcy that have reasonably taken roots in the state, and urged stakeholders not to allow this violent incident to destroy the progress made so far.

The president has also directed all law enforcement agencies to apprehend the perpetrators of the Plateau killings and whoever their sponsors may be, reiterating the determination of his administration to protect the lives and property of all citizens, wherever they reside.

The Senior Special Assistant Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement quoted President Buhari as saying, “It is unlawful of anyone or group to take the laws into their hands in the name of revenge or reprisals, rather than follow due process by allowing law enforcement agencies to fish out any such aggressors who will be made to face justice.

“The various communities in the state have taken many steps, with the support of security agencies and mediators to pull the state back from the brink of anarchy and senseless killings warranted by attacks and counterattacks.

“It will be a painful loss to allow these unsavoury acts to return. I urge all our communities in the state and the other parts of the country to embrace peace and bring to a stop these painful and unnecessary killings.”

Buhari prayed God to grant peace to the souls of the victims and comfort to the grieving families and community.

