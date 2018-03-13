The Sun News
Buhari sacks Boroh, orders probe of amnesty programme

— 13th March 2018
  • Names Dokubo as replacement 

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Brigadier-General Paul Boroh (retd) as Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme for former Niger Delta militants.

This is as he directed the National Security Adviser (NSA) to carry out a full investigation into the activities of the Amnesty Programme from 2015 to date, especially allegations of financial impropriety and other acts detrimental to the objectives of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari has also approved the appointment of Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo as the new Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme for former Niger Delta militants.

Dokubo is currently Director of Research and Studies at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs. He holds a PhD in Strategic Studies from the University of Bradford, United Kingdom, and hails from Abonema, Akuku-Toru Local Government of Rivers State.

Boroh had told State House Correspondents at the weekend that those calling for his sack are those no longer benefiting from the system to the detriment of those the programme was designed for.

Some ex-agitators recently called for his sack, accusing him of mortgaging their future.

Some of the ex-agitators, who protested at Opokuma Junction axis of East–West Road and Igbogene gateway, in Yenagoa local government of Bayelsa State, alleged that the programme had been hijacked by northerners, that it lack consultations, was non-performing and claimed that funds were being diverted by officials.

Boroh, however, has said, “I want to let you know that what is happening in the Amnesty Programme is no more business as usual – that is the bottom line of all that is happening. The programme actually is a security programme that has to do with critical stakeholders who drive the process in the programme. I’m only there to supervise what they are doing so that we can achieve the aim for which the programme was established, to ensure youth restiveness is not allowed, and ensure the peace and stability of the Niger Delta region.”

