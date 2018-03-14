The Sun News
Latest
14th March 2018 - Buhari, National Assembly head for showdown
14th March 2018 - Mixed reactions greet rejection
14th March 2018 - Nba, activists protest Lagos Land Use Charge
14th March 2018 - Dapchi abduction: Parents welcome negotiation option
14th March 2018 - Again, herdsmen kill 25 in fresh Plateau attack
14th March 2018 - Budget padding saga: Reps recall Jibrin
14th March 2018 - Neighbourhood watch: Wike accuses opposition of plot to float illegal vigilance groups
14th March 2018 - Kalu suggests better ways of fighting corruption
14th March 2018 - Buhari sacks Boroh, orders probe of amnesty programme
14th March 2018 - South East PDP congratulates Ekweremadu
Home / Cover / National / Buhari sacks Boroh, orders probe of amnesty programme

Buhari sacks Boroh, orders probe of amnesty programme

— 14th March 2018

• Names Dokubo as replacement

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Brigadier-General Paul Boroh (retd), as coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) for former Niger Delta militants.

The president has directed the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babanagan Monguno, to carry out full investigation into activities of the amnesty programme from 2015 to date, especially allegations of financial impropriety and other acts that were allegedly detrimental to the PAP.

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, yesterday, said Buhari has also approved the appointment of Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo as Boroh’s replacement. Dokubo is currently director of Research and Studies at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs.

He holds a PhD in Strategic Studies from the University of Bradford, United Kingdom, and hails from Abonema, Akuku-Toru Local Government of Rivers State.

Last weekend, Boroh told State House Correspondents that those calling for his sack were those who were no longer benefiting from the system, to the detriment of those the PAP was meant for.

Some ex-agitators, recently called for his sack, when they accused him of mortgaging their future.

Some of the ex-militants, who protested at Opokuma Junction axis of the East-West Road and Igbogene Gateway, in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, alleged that the programme has been hijacked by northerners, lack of consultation, non-performance and diversion of funds meant for the implementation of PAP by officials.

But Boroh fired back: “I want to let you know that what is happening in the amnesty programme is no more business as usual that is the bottom line of all that is happening.

“The programme actually is a security programme that has to do with critical stakeholders who drive the process in the programme.

“I’m only there to supervise what they are doing so that we can achieve the aim for which the programme was established, to ensure youth restiveness is not allowed and ensure peace and stability of the Niger Delta region.” That was last weekend.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari, National Assembly head for showdown

— 14th March 2018

•President rejects Electoral Act amendment •He’ll hear from us –Senate Fred Itua, Abuja The Executive and the Legislature may be heading for another major showdown following the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to decline Presidential Assent to the Electoral Amendment Bill 2018. In a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, Buhari…

  • Mixed reactions greet rejection

    — 14th March 2018

    Ismail Omipidan; Chinelo Obogo; Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos; Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was not surprised that President Buhari declined to assent to the new legislation “owing to his tendencies as a politician.” In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party flayed Buhari for treating the…

  • Nba, activists protest Lagos Land Use Charge

    — 14th March 2018

    Moshood Adebayo The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), yesterday, led other human rights activists, including the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) and Joint Action Committee, to protest the newly introduced Land Use Charge by the Lagos State Government. The protesters, in their dozens, defied the scorching sun as they conberged on the Secretariat,…

  • Dapchi abduction: Parents welcome negotiation option

    — 14th March 2018

    • As BBOG gives FG 7 days to rescue schoolgirls Parents of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls in Yobe State, yesterday, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for considering the option of negotiation, against the use of military force, to rescue the girls. The parents,  in Damaturu, said the option gave them hope on the safe return of the…

  • Again, herdsmen kill 25 in fresh Plateau attack

    — 14th March 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos No fewer than 25 persons were killed  Monday night by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Dundu village of Kwal District, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. Daily Sun gathered that the attack, which occurred at about 7pm, left several houses burnt and scores injured. It was learnt that the attackers took the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share