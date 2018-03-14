Buhari sacks Boroh, orders probe of amnesty programme

• Names Dokubo as replacement

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Brigadier-General Paul Boroh (retd), as coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) for former Niger Delta militants.

The president has directed the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babanagan Monguno, to carry out full investigation into activities of the amnesty programme from 2015 to date, especially allegations of financial impropriety and other acts that were allegedly detrimental to the PAP.

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, yesterday, said Buhari has also approved the appointment of Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo as Boroh’s replacement. Dokubo is currently director of Research and Studies at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs.

He holds a PhD in Strategic Studies from the University of Bradford, United Kingdom, and hails from Abonema, Akuku-Toru Local Government of Rivers State.

Last weekend, Boroh told State House Correspondents that those calling for his sack were those who were no longer benefiting from the system, to the detriment of those the PAP was meant for.

Some ex-agitators, recently called for his sack, when they accused him of mortgaging their future.

Some of the ex-militants, who protested at Opokuma Junction axis of the East-West Road and Igbogene Gateway, in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, alleged that the programme has been hijacked by northerners, lack of consultation, non-performance and diversion of funds meant for the implementation of PAP by officials.

But Boroh fired back: “I want to let you know that what is happening in the amnesty programme is no more business as usual that is the bottom line of all that is happening.

“The programme actually is a security programme that has to do with critical stakeholders who drive the process in the programme.

“I’m only there to supervise what they are doing so that we can achieve the aim for which the programme was established, to ensure youth restiveness is not allowed and ensure peace and stability of the Niger Delta region.” That was last weekend.