The Sun News
Latest
11th October 2017 - Buhari running most corrupt govt. in Nigeria, says Fayose
11th October 2017 - Ajimobi’s wife donates gifts to 30 orphanage homes
11th October 2017 - Military kills 15 Boko Haram terrorists while attempting to recapture Gwoza
11th October 2017 - Ahead Nov. 1: Benue police meet stakeholders on anti-grazing law
11th October 2017 - Osinbajo’s wife, Govs Bindow, Udom for 2017 COWLSO conference
11th October 2017 - Tension in Delta over rumoured killer monkeypox vaccines
11th October 2017 - Ogun 2019: Yewa descendants meet in London
11th October 2017 - AU donates food items to drought-hit Somalia
11th October 2017 - Okowa gives DSIEC blank cheque for LG election
11th October 2017 - Nasarawa gets 3 new High Court justices
Home / Cover / National / Buhari running most corrupt govt. in Nigeria, says Fayose

Buhari running most corrupt govt. in Nigeria, says Fayose

— 11th October 2017

…He treats corruption as family affair

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of President Muhammadu Buhari as the most corrupt in the history of Nigeria, accusing the President of “treating corruption involving his men as family affair.”

Governor Fayose described the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Ibe Kachikwu’s allegation of award of $25 billion contracts without following due process against the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC); Dr. Maikanti Baru, as ‘messy and an embarrassment to the country’.

According to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose said; “When miscreants write petitions to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against perceived opponents of President Buhari, EFCC will act immediately, but when known Nigerians, including members of Buhari’s government raise allegation of corruption against close allies of the President, the EFCC will look the other way.”

He said; “As posited by APC Senator, Shehu Sani, we are in a situation where perfume is being sprayed on corruption when it affects Buhari’s men while insecticide is being sprayed on corruption when it involves perceived political opponents of the President.

“When allegation of corruption is made against Buhari’s men, EFCC acts like pet dog, but when it is against those whose faces the President does not like, the anti-graft agency acts like lion.

“No nation can achieve greatness with such a partial leadership.”

Speaking further, Governor Fayose said; “While Nigerians are still asking questions as to what has happened to the report of the committee that investigated the $43 million discovered in an apartment at Osbourne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, allegation of $25 billion was made by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, and as usual, the allegation like others before it, is being treated as family affairs.

“Before now, the Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu was indicted of corruption by the Department of State Service (DSS) and all that was done by President Buhari was to ask the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to investigate the DSS report. Up till today, nothing has been heard about it and Magu, despite his rejection by the Senate, is still acting as the EFCC chairman.

“Up till today, Nigerians are yet to be told the owner of the Legico Shopping Plaza, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos inside which the EFCC claimed that it found N448.8 million cash.

“Despite the presence of CCTV cameras, we have not been told the identities of those who brought the five sacks in which the EFCC claimed that it found N49 million cash to the Kaduna Airport.

“As far as I am concerned, President Buhari is not fighting any corruption. He is fighting his political foes and God is not a God of double-standard. This Buhari’s government is a government of double-standard.”

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari running most corrupt govt. in Nigeria, says Fayose

— 11th October 2017

…He treats corruption as family affair Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of President Muhammadu Buhari as the most corrupt in the history of Nigeria, accusing the President of “treating corruption involving his men as family affair.” Governor Fayose described the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources…

  • Ajimobi’s wife donates gifts to 30 orphanage homes

    — 11th October 2017

    From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan No fewer than 30 orphanage homes in Oyo State, on Wednesday, benefitted from the milk of human kindness of the wife of the Oyo State governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, as they were presented with various gift items in commemoration of the nation’s independence anniversary. Speaking at the presentation of the gifts…

  • Military kills 15 Boko Haram terrorists while attempting to recapture Gwoza

    — 11th October 2017

    From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri No fewer than 15 members of the Boko Haram terrorist group were shot dead by the military on Tueday night,  after the insurgents attempted to launch a major operation against Gwoza community of Borno State. Residents of the community had been alarmed when the insurgents pushed desperately to regain the community….

  • Ahead Nov. 1: Benue police meet stakeholders on anti-grazing law

    — 11th October 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Ahead of the November 1 take-off of the implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing law in Benue State, the state Police Command has stressed the need for all stakeholders to allow the law take its course in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility. Speaking at an Eminent Persons Forum organised by the…

  • Osinbajo’s wife, Govs Bindow, Udom for 2017 COWLSO conference

    — 11th October 2017

    …Food security, skill development, others take centre stage, says Ambode’s wife Wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Emmanuel Udom and his counterpart in Adamawa State, Alhaji Jibrilla Bindo are among top dignitaries expected to grace this year’s edition of the 2017 of the National Women Conference organised…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share