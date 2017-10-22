The Sun News
Buhari returns to Nigeria after visit to Turkey

Buhari returns to Nigeria after visit to Turkey

— 22nd October 2017

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country after attending the meeting of D-8 developing countries in Istanbul, Turkey.
Buhari left the Istanbul international airport at 11.56 local time, that’s 9.56 Nigerian time en route Abuja.
While in Turkey, the president held some high-level talks with Heads of States of some member countries of the D8, including the host, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey where both leaders pledged to increase trade ties between Nigeria and Turkey.
In a statement on Sunday, Garba Shehu, the president’s spokesman, said Buhari’s objective during the visit focused on issues of security, anti-terrorism, agricultural and trade cooperation.
Other issues discussed were education, health, transport, energy sector cooperation and increased private sector participation.
Shehu said Buhari’s visit to Turkey achieved “quite a lot” on the said objectives.
“The meetings have also helped to enhance momentum in ties between Nigeria and the rest of the ‘D-8’ member-countries and the establishment of a positive working relationship, especially between Buhari and Erdogan,” he said.
“Nigeria and Turkey has agreed to support each other in the fight against terrorism, human, drugs, and arms trafficking.”

