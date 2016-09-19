Buhari responsible for recession, Fayose alleges

From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose said yesterday that President Mohammadu Buhari is responsible for the country’s economic recession.

Fayose added that presidenet Buhari is the major problem of the country that Nigerians must solve.

“Our president, through his actions and inactions is destroying everything that makes Nigeria a country and well-meaning Nigerians must stand-up to be counted in the crusade to save the country from going under.”

The governor alleged that president Buhari went to foreign countries to demarket Nigeria by calling all Nigerians thieves and dishonest people.

“Which foreign investor will put money in a country of dishonest people? Who made investors to leave Nigeria if not president Buhari?

“Who created (an) atmosphere of economic and political instability in the country by his acts of nepotism and vindictiveness?”

The governor lamented that “president Buhari has not only taken Nigeria to economic recession, he has also moved the country to economic depression and nepotism has prevented him from engaging even the best hands in his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

In a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the governor said president Buhari should realise that “Nigerians will not measure his government on the basis of what his predecessors failed to do, but, on what he does or neglected to do between May 29, 2016 and May 29, 2019.”

He said with the level of hunger in the country, Buhari should rather get serious and be innovative with governance and stop his blame game.

“No nation has ever attained greatness by its leaders engaging in blame game, nepotism and vengeance as being done by President Buhari and his APC government,” Fayose noted.

The governor added that “Nigerians must begin to speak out now before the country is totally destroyed by this one-man government which does not welcome any idea coming from those perceived as opposed to his government.

“As I said earlier, the main issue confronting Nigerians now is hunger and it does not speak the language of politics.

“It is, therefore, no longer about politics; it is about preventing hunger from killing Nigerians.”

Fayose, who said the Federal Government should stop deceiving Nigerians with stories of injecting funds into the economy, added that the economic problems facing the country have gone beyond talks of injecting N350 billion into the economy through execution of capital projects.

“Even if they inject N500 billion into the economy by paying contractors for capital projects, how does that affect the price of rice and other food items?

“How does it affect the price of basic drugs?

“Instead of unsustainable measures, what president Buhari should do is to bring economic experts in the country together, not minding their political and ethnic affiliations, so they can proffer lasting solutions to the country’s economic problems.”