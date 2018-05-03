The Sun News
Latest
3rd May 2018 - Buhari remains failure, insists Obasanjo
3rd May 2018 - Masked DSS operatives take over NASS security
3rd May 2018 - El-Zakzaky: Again, Shiites ground Abuja
3rd May 2018 - Police rearrest Melaye after arraignment
3rd May 2018 - Herdsmen kill 6 in Benue, injure scores
3rd May 2018 - Nigeria’s poverty rate rising despite recession exit –W’Bank
2nd May 2018 - FEC approves another N80 billion for Lagos-Ibadan expressway
2nd May 2018 - BREAKING: Borno town under Boko Haram attack
2nd May 2018 - El-Zakzaky Protests: Shiite group take to Abuja streets again
2nd May 2018 - Oba of Benin commends Guinness for using royal symbol as brand
Home / Cover / Politics / Buhari remains failure, insists Obasanjo

Buhari remains failure, insists Obasanjo

— 3rd May 2018

Laide  Raheem, Abeokuta

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, hit President Muhammadu Buhari again saying he is a failure and unworthy of a second term in 2019.

Obasanjo said contrary to news report, which quoted him as giving the incumbent government a pass mark, “the mediocre performance of Buhari cannot be described by anybody as ‘superlative’ even by morons.”

This is even as he denied news report being circulated on the social media that he has endorsed Buhari’s re-election bid.

Obasanjo said the news, which emanated from some elements in President Buhari’s camp was a feeble but desperate attempt to secure a second term for the president by hook or crook.
The former head of state and two-term civilian president who spoke, yesterday, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, through his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi declared that he stood by the letter he personally wrote to President Buhari in January not to run in 2019, maintaining that “Obasanjo has not and cannot endorse failure.”

According to the statement: “In the last 24 hours, the internet has been bombarded with deliberate falsehoods aimed at hoodwinking the unsuspecting Nigerians to believe that Obasanjo has now supported Buhari for his second term because of some perceived Buhari’s ‘superlative’ performance in his encounter with Trump during his visit to the White House in Washington DC.
“In another breath, these blackmailers insinuated that Chief Obasanjo met with some Nigeria Labour Congress leaders in his house in Abuja on Workers’ Day.

“What a pathetic fallacy! Chief Obasanjo never met any Labour man or woman on May 1, 2018 to make any supposed volte face to support Buhari.

“Furthermore, neither was Chief Obasanjo in Abuja on that date nor does he own a house in Abuja. Anytime he visits Abuja, he usually stays in a guest House or hotel. For the record, Obasanjo has not and cannot endorse failure.

“His position remains as stated in his January 23rd, 2018 statement on the state of the nation. Chief Obasanjo sympathises with the plight of those campaigners and supporters of Buhari. He doesn’t believe dishing out fake news that can only be believed by imbeciles will turn black into white.

“Nigerians know that Chief Obasanjo has only spoken the truth about widening poverty, alienation and social disunity and near disintegration of the country through Buhari’s incompetence.

“Obasanjo will continue to exercise his right to free speech and no amount of hate speech will assuage Nigerians who are in need of a brand new leadership.

“The mediocre performance of Buhari cannot be described by anybody as ‘superlative’ even by morons not the least President Obasanjo,” the statement quoted Obasanjo as saying.
The Presidency last night refused to comment on Obasanjo’s latest attack, even as Buhari had said he did not want a response to the ealier letter which derided his government and urged him not to seek a second term.

On the recent meeting between Buhari and Trump, Obasanjo said the president achieved nothing as being celebrated by his supporters.

“For whatever the meeting was worth, President Buhari again bungled another opportunity to self-redeem. At the meeting between Presidents Buhari and Trump, Obasanjo only saw through three points: One, the US will continue to reduce purchase of crude oil from Nigeria and there is nothing Nigeria under Buhari can do about it; two, the US will export agricultural products to Nigeria and Buhari’s government will encourage that; and three – all the killings taking place in Nigeria by herdsmen are being done by expatriates trained by Gadaffi and no Nigerian is to blame and Buhari cannot do anything to stop it.

“For whatever the meeting was worth, President Buhari again bungled another opportunity to self-redeem.

“No wonder President Trump ordered him in a rather condescending manner to go back home and stop the killings going on in Nigeria! We hope now Buhari will heed Trump’s advice, which hopefully will be considered non-abusive.

“Therefore, Chief Obasanjo is more convinced in his statement of January 23rd and will not change his position. No lies, fake news dished out by these desperate and unintelligent supporters is worth believing and these misinformation cartel and social media dogs will do more damage to the flint reputation of their principal.

“Chief Obasanjo understands that the Internet has good and bad uses. Those abusing the media should desist from this barbaric act, as it will only expose them to greater ridicule at the end of the day.

“Obasanjo will continue to speak out. He will continue to issue patriotic statements under his signature or cause them to be issued on his behalf under the signature of his media aide,” the statement said.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari remains failure, insists Obasanjo

— 3rd May 2018

Laide  Raheem, Abeokuta Former president Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, hit President Muhammadu Buhari again saying he is a failure and unworthy of a second term in 2019. Obasanjo said contrary to news report, which quoted him as giving the incumbent government a pass mark, “the mediocre performance of Buhari cannot be described by anybody as ‘superlative’…

  • Masked DSS operatives take over NASS security

    — 3rd May 2018

    …IGP shuns Senate Fred Itua, Abuja Masked operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), yesterday, took over the internal security of the National Assembly, two weeks after thugs invaded the chamber and stole the mace while plenary was ongoing. As early as 7am, the masked operatives, numbering about 15, took over strategic positions, specifically…

  • El-Zakzaky: Again, Shiites ground Abuja

    — 3rd May 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) again took to the streets of Abuja to protest the continuous detention of their leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky. The protesters comprising mostly children, young boys, girls and the elderly who came in chartered buses, SUVs and other vehicles chanted various abusive songs as they…

  • Police rearrest Melaye after arraignment

    — 3rd May 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West Senatorial District, was yesterday brought before an Abuja magistrate’s court on a stretcher by police officers, where he was arraigned under tight security. Melaye, who was granted bail in the sum of N90 million and two sureties, was accused of jumping out of a moving vehicle…

  • Herdsmen kill 6 in Benue, injure scores

    — 3rd May 2018

    Suspected herdsmen, Tuesday evening, reportedly invaded Tse-Iyortyer, Yelwata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, killed six persons and injured scores. It was gathered that the marauders had attempted to raze the community but youths of the area successfully repelled the attackers, who fled to neigbouring Nasarawa State. A notable politician and indigene of the…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share