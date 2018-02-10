The Sun News
Home / National / Buhari rejoices with China on Lunar new year

Buhari rejoices with China on Lunar new year

— 10th February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the government and people of the People’s Republic of China on the occasion of the Chinese Lunar New Year.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari in his letter to the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, said:

“As you commence festivities marking the Chinese Year of Dog on February 16, 2018, we congratulate and wish the Chinese people a prosperous and peaceful New Year. I understand that the Chinese believe dogs are associated with affinity and prosperity.”

President Buhari noted the accomplishments of China in the past year globally and domestically, especially on the economic and the political fronts.

According to him:

“In the past year of the Rooster, China recorded tremendous achievements in its economy, democracy and foreign relations, among others. The successful convening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) opens a new chapter for China’s New Era as a global leader in innovation, security, poverty alleviation, infrastructure and development financing.”

Buhari also commended the close bilateral relationship between China and Nigeria on one hand and Sino-African relations on the other hand: “This year marks the 47th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and China, I am pleased to see that political, economic, cultural and social ties between our two countries are getting stronger.

“I am looking forward to China hosting the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit in Beijing in September this year, and have every reason to believe that the Year of Dog will bring us more success stories and mutual benefits for China-Africa cooperation.”

“May the year of Dog see Nigeria-China friendship blossom and flourish for the benefit of our peoples,” Buhari said.

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the government and people of the People's Republic of China on the occasion of the Chinese Lunar New Year. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari in his letter to the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, said: "As…

