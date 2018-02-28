The Sun News
Latest
28th February 2018 - Lagos begins implementation of new Land Use law
28th February 2018 - All you need to know about 4G, LTE
28th February 2018 - Kaduna violence: Death toll rises to 12
28th February 2018 - Senate faults FG on hate speech policy
28th February 2018 - Burkina Faso commences trial of masterminds of failed coup
28th February 2018 - US apex court limits rights of immigrants awaiting deportation
28th February 2018 - US 2020: Trump kicks off re-election bid, names campaign manager
28th February 2018 - Get the Dapchi girls back
28th February 2018 - Nigeria and its culture of oddities
28th February 2018 - The search for an ideal governor in Imo
Home / National / Buhari rejects Peace Corps Bill

Buhari rejects Peace Corps Bill

— 28th February 2018

•Security agencies influenced president –Akoh

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected the proposed Peace Corps of Nigeria Establishment Bill, 2017.

The bill has been a subject of controversy after it was passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.

The president conveyed his rejection of the bill in a letter which Speaker Yakubu Dogara read during the House of Representatives plenary, yesterday.

The National Assembly passed the bill last year, after a prolonged battle which involved the organisation and the nation’s security agencies.

Buhari cited security concerns and financial burden of funding the organisation by the government as reasons for rejecting the bill.

“The proposed Nigerian Peace Corps (is) being authorised to undertake activities currently being performed by extant security and law enforcement agencies.

“Financial implications of funding the establishment and operations of the proposed Nigerian Peace Corps, given the scarce financial resources, may pose serious challenges to the government,” the president noted.

The Peace Corps of Nigeria has been involved in various controversies since the bill came to limelight at the National Assembly.

There are litigations currently pending before the court between the National Commandant of the Nigerian Peace Corps, Dr Dickson Akoh, and the Nigeria Police Force.

The organisation’s premises has also been cordoned off, since last year, by policemen, despite a court judgement and a directive from the House of Representatives, asking the police to vacate the premises.

Despite two court orders, the police have said they will keep the facility shut in the “interest of national security and public safety.”

The police and other established security agencies, including the Department of State Services, have repeatedly resisted the Peace Corps’ push to become a paramilitary agency.

Akoh and Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, were expected to appear before a House of Representatives committee investigating the dispute between the police and the organisation.

Akoh, however, told newsmen at the National Assembly, yesterday, that the president’s decision was not strange to him.

“Let me tell you,  on January 15, the same security agencies that opposed the bill went to Mr. President and told him that instead of voting money to create a new establishment, they should use it to improve the efficiency of their own activities.”

He said the security agencies also told the president that the Peace Corps was a duplication of what they were already doing. He said that prompted the advertorial his organisation did in major newspapers highlighting the differences between the expected functions of the Peace Corps and other existing security agencies.

“For me, whatever I’m doing is in the interest of the vast majority of Nigerian youths. From what I’m seeing, there is a conspiracy against Nigerian youths,” he said.

He said the security agencies had vowed after the passage of the bill by the National Assembly to do anything to forestall the president’s assent.

“We have bills like this that suffered the same setback but eventually became a reality. We are consoled by the due process of the law and we know that one day, attention would be given to the bill. Building an institution takes a gradual process that we ought not to be in a hurry.”

The corps is currently a registered non-governmental organisation.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos begins implementation of new Land Use law

— 28th February 2018

Chinenye Anuforo Lagos Government has begun the implementation of the new Land Use Charge in the state. The government commenced the distribution of the 2018 notices for property across the state last week. The distribution, which ought to have been carried out earlier, was delayed to review the Land Use Charge Act by the House…

  • All you need to know about 4G, LTE

    — 28th February 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo [email protected] 08063768550 Everybody loves speedy internet, so it’s no surprise that every major telecom firm in the country is working to make it even faster. Smartphones, watches, homes, and cars are increasingly requiring stable internet connections. When you’re looking at buying a new phone, you might find that there are way too many…

  • Kaduna violence: Death toll rises to 12

    — 28th February 2018

    •Hundreds of hotels, shops, cars razed Sola Ojo, Kaduna AS residents and traders continue to count their losses over the bloody violence that erupted between the Christian and Muslim youths of Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the death toll has risen to 12. The state Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar, who…

  • Senate faults FG on hate speech policy

    — 28th February 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Senate, yesterday, deflated Federal Government’s recent policy on hate speeches. Instead, it said a policy against hate actions by political office holders is more desirable. Reacting to a point of order raised by Senator Shehu Sani over a deadly clash in Kasuwan Magani community in Kajiru Local Government Area of Kaduna State,on…

  • Nigeria records 1.92% GDP growth in Q4 2017

    — 28th February 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said the nation recorded a growth of 1.92 per cent in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2017, while maintaining its positive growth trajectory since the economy exited recession in the second quarter of 2017. In its Q4 report released on…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share