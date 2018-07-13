Buhari rejects 4 NASS bills

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected four bills passed to him for assent by the National assembly.

Buhari communicated the rejection through a letter he sent to the House of Representatives which was read during yesterday’s plenary.

They are: Corporate Manslaughter Bill, 2018; Agricultural Credit Scheme (Amendment) Bill, 2018; National Child Protection and Enforcement Agency Bill as well as Courts and Tribunal Standard Scales of Fines and Financial Penalties Bill.

In the letter read by Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Buhari said he rejected the corporate manslaughter bill because its provisions were inconsistent with the 1999 Constitution, as amended. The president also said he withheld assent to the agricultural credit scheme (amendment) bill on the ground of increase of the credit therein which was initially tagged at N100 million.

The president added that the national child protection and enforcement agency bill is duplication of duties of existing agencies such as National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

For the courts and tribunal standard scales of fines bill and financial penalties bill, the president said the bill contradicts existing laws in place.