Should an incumbent president be re-elected because of his region of origin, his ethnicity, and his religious faith or should his re-election be based principally on his record of achievement? These questions have emerged following a bizarre remark by the director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, in his public campaign for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his eagerness to position himself as the chief driver of Buhari’s re-election and obviously to secure his job as the boss of the VON, Okechukwu said shamelessly in Enugu last week that if Igbo voted for Buhari in the 2019 presidential election, it would be the quickest and most practical pathway for an Igbo politician to become president in 2023. That was not all. He also said that Igbo vote for Buhari in next year’s election would steer members of this ethnic group into the mainstream of Nigerian politics, and end years of marginalisation of Igbo people.

How fallacious and illogical. Okechukwu’s statement was ludicrous, if not foolhardy. It was embedded in wild assumptions. Should Igbo people vote for Buhari on the assumption that it would yield an Igbo president in 2023? Should this happen, it would make the Igbo stupid in the eyes of other ethnic groups in Nigeria.

Okechukwu’s badly articulated analysis implied that Buhari has the sole power to pick the president who would succeed him in 2023, if he were to win next year’s presidential election. The comment was also fatuous because it suggested that, if the Igbo refused to vote for Buhari in 2019, no politician of Igbo descent would ever become Nigeria’s president.

Even if Buhari won the 2019 presidential election, no one, including Okechukwu, could guarantee that Buhari, confronted by declining health and age, would have the capacity or charisma to influence how people would vote in 2023. Even if Buhari supported the election of an Igbo as president in 2023, there is no assurance that Buhari would not change his position closer to that election.

Nigerian politicians, like politicians in other parts of the world, can be as slippery as hair cream. You cannot trust them. You cannot hold them to their words. They promise something today and produce arguments tomorrow to defend why they have to break their promise. These are the elements that frame politicians’ persona. They are wily, sneaky, calculating, shrewd, cunning, inconsistent, and unreliable. Based on Buhari’s recent record of unfulfilled promises, anyone who believes what Buhari would tell voters in his forthcoming election campaign would believe anything.