Buhari receives nomination form today
NOMINATION FORM

Buhari receives nomination form today

— 11th September 2018

The auspices of National Consolidation Ambassadors Network had last week bought the APC N45 million Expression of Interest and Nomination form for Buhari

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will, today, at 11:30 a.m., at the Presidential Villa, receive his nomination form.

READ ALSO: 2019: Buhari in-law declares run for Adamawa governor

A group under the auspices of National Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN) had, last week, bought the All Progressives Congress (APC) N45 million Expression of Interest and Nomination form for Buhari’s re-election bid in 2019.

National Coordinator of the group, Sunusi Musa, told newsmen that form would be handed over to the president on his return from the 74th Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing.

Many pro-Buhari groups had reportedly lobbied to purchase the form for the president.

