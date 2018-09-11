– The Sun News
BUHARI

JUST IN: Buhari receives APC Presidential Expression of Interest & Nomination Forms

— 11th September 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, was presented with the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms in a brief ceremony held at the State House, Abuja.

The forms were presented to him by the Nigeria Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN).

Details later…

 

BUHARI

JUST IN: Buhari receives APC Presidential Expression of Interest & Nomination Forms

— 11th September 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, was presented with the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms in a brief ceremony held at the State House, Abuja. The forms were presented to him by the Nigeria Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN). Details later…  

