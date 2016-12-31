The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
2nd January 2017 - Ondo: Group urges Akeredolu to consolidate on Mimiko’s achievements
2nd January 2017 - 2017: Ogun’ll witness massive rural roads construction –Amosun
2nd January 2017 - NEITI: ‘FG earned $111.32bn from oil, solid minerals in 2014’
2nd January 2017 - Army confirms Usman as spokesman
2nd January 2017 - 2017 budget’ll get quick passage –Gbajabiamila
2nd January 2017 - Your pain’ll turn to gain, Tinubu tells Nigerians
2nd January 2017 - Why FG’s 2017 budget may hit brickwall
2nd January 2017 - Harmatan haze: How Nigerian pilots can avert air accidents
2nd January 2017 - How Seme Customs enforced vehicle importation ban
2nd January 2017 - Leading export produce with amazing forex potential
Home / National / Buhari receive captured flag of Boko Haram

Buhari receive captured flag of Boko Haram

— 31st December 2016

ABUJA-President Muhammadu Buhari last night charged the Nigerian Army to ensure that the country remained one and strong indivisible entity despite threats of secession in some quarters.
The President also received the captured flag of Boko Haram terrorists from the Sambisa forest from the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. -Gen. Lucky Irabor of the Nigerian Army‎.
Buhari spoke at the 2016 Regimental Dinner organized by the Presidential Brigades of Guards in Abuja. The dinner was an annual event to mark the end of drilling year.
It also provides the rare opportunity for officers to interact with their commanders.‎ Speaking at the event, President Buhari who went down memory lane, remembered his ordeal which he said would have cost his life.
But despite the development, the president said he had a good time, serving the army for 25 years. He charged the military to ensure the unity of the country, saying it was sacrosanct. Presdient Buhari receives Boko Haram captured flag from Chief of Army Staff. Gen.Tukur Buratai .
He said: “I belive you are here because you want to be here and you cannot complain. We will do our best to build the national institutions in the country. “All these political madness in the country where in the north east, the Niger Delta or in the East.
“There are 250 ethnic groups, so keeping Nigeria one is a task that must be done. So, even for personal reason you must make sure this country stays one and remain strong.”
Speaking on the state of the economy, president Buhari recalled his position on the devaluation of the Naira, hike of the petroleum products among others.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Philip Nwosu

3 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 31st December 2016 at 4:36 pm
    Reply

    The question is not about his wish of use of force but do the said army have the capability? Which is NO! If they do, then will meet in battle as far as Republic Of Biafra is concerned. In reality, his words are words of helpless looser who have lost a war- a farewell message, pushing helpless hope to the army to do what they do not have capability and capacity to do in any form. Is it army of eastern origin? Yoruba, Tiv, Igala, Gwari, Kanuri etc.? With such person or persons people will be talking about so-called negotiation, dialogue etc. Persons that lacked intellectual reasoning to handle human affairs, illiterates that only know use of force, but have meet the wrong people this time around- easterners of Republic Of Biafra.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 1st January 2017 at 7:17 am
    Reply

    As far as eastern region of Republic Of Biafra is concerned, they do not have any table or issue for negotiation or dialogue. Eastern region of Republic Of Biafra have table and issue for them- which is cordial separation of Republic Of Biafra. They have time limit, the time is fast running out. If the last second of the time click, that means diplomacy have fail, music of conflict start- which is separation with war which will not last more than one month to the victory of Republic Of Biafra.

  3. Ezekiel Okeke 2nd January 2017 at 6:00 am
    Reply

    As far as eastern region and easterners are concerned, Republic Of Biafra now in existence is irreversible. We are natives on our native soil and have decided to handle our affairs- social, economic etc. under Republic Of Biafra- we the natives only own the right given to us by God to decide and have decided, indicated many times- referendum by reason: every individual has a right to his or her opinion but opinions of majority decides and have decided for Republic Of Biafra- Broombunch that is not easy to break, as quoted by Buhari of African proverb. Any who do not respect the decision of the majority natives on their native land given to them by God, is the troublemaker, and the native people have the right and obligation to defend their existence on their native land- it is lawful, it is not a crime, it is not against the law. As long as God is in heaven who gave us the land and freedom to choose, we will without fail defend ourselves, our land and handle our affairs- social, economic etc. under Republic Of Biafra. The insult of telling and doing to the native people they will crush them and plunder their resources have come to an end- never again.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ondo: Group urges Akeredolu to consolidate on Mimiko’s achievements

— 2nd January 2017

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure A group, the Yoruba Redemption Forum (YRF) has tasked the incoming governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, to consolidate on the achievements of the administration of Governor Olusegun Mimiko. The group also urged Akeredolu to design a blue print before he finally assumes office as the fifth executive governor of the…

  • 2017: Ogun’ll witness massive rural roads construction –Amosun

    — 2nd January 2017

    From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has said 2017 will witness massive rural road construction. According to a statement issued by Amosun’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Adejuwon Soyinka, yesterday, the governor stated this as part of his 2017 New Year message. Amosun pointed out that his administration would take advantage of…

  • Army confirms Usman as spokesman

    — 2nd January 2017

    The Nigerian Army has confirmed Sani Kukasheka Usman as substantive Director of the Nigerian Army Directorate of Public Relations. The confirmation of Usman, a brigadier-general, was announced via the WhatsApp handle operated by the directorate. Appointed acting spokesperson on January 30, 2015, the senior officer functioned in that capacity for about two years. At the…

  • 2017 budget’ll get quick passage –Gbajabiamila

    — 2nd January 2017

    The Majority Leader in the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday, said the nation’s lawmakers would work toward speedy passage of the 2017 budget, but would not sacrifice thoroughness in doing so, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports. Gbajabiamila spoke with newsmen in Lagos on the occasion of his constituency’s celebration of the New Year…

  • Your pain’ll turn to gain, Tinubu tells Nigerians

    — 2nd January 2017

    By Emma Njoku National leader the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the pain of the current economic recession will soon give way for better days. The former Lagos state governor, who gave the assurance while congratulating Nigerians for witnessing the beginning of the new year, 2017, said the…

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351