Buhari receive captured flag of Boko Haram

ABUJA-President Muhammadu Buhari last night charged the Nigerian Army to ensure that the country remained one and strong indivisible entity despite threats of secession in some quarters.

The President also received the captured flag of Boko Haram terrorists from the Sambisa forest from the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. -Gen. Lucky Irabor of the Nigerian Army‎.

Buhari spoke at the 2016 Regimental Dinner organized by the Presidential Brigades of Guards in Abuja. The dinner was an annual event to mark the end of drilling year.

It also provides the rare opportunity for officers to interact with their commanders.‎ Speaking at the event, President Buhari who went down memory lane, remembered his ordeal which he said would have cost his life.

But despite the development, the president said he had a good time, serving the army for 25 years. He charged the military to ensure the unity of the country, saying it was sacrosanct. Presdient Buhari receives Boko Haram captured flag from Chief of Army Staff. Gen.Tukur Buratai .

He said: “I belive you are here because you want to be here and you cannot complain. We will do our best to build the national institutions in the country. “All these political madness in the country where in the north east, the Niger Delta or in the East.

“There are 250 ethnic groups, so keeping Nigeria one is a task that must be done. So, even for personal reason you must make sure this country stays one and remain strong.”

Speaking on the state of the economy, president Buhari recalled his position on the devaluation of the Naira, hike of the petroleum products among others.