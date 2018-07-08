Buhari reacts to Saraki’s acquittal, says ‘perseverance worthy of emulation’

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the Supreme Court’s acquittal of Senate President Bukola Saraki over false declaration of assets.

According to him, Saraki like himself when he was seeking the highest office of the land, went through the tortuous path of using the judicial process, to prove his innocence, saying it is worthy of emulation.

The highest court upheld the appeal of Saraki and discharged him of the remaining three charges against him in the case of false declaration of assets.

The court upheld the appeal in a lead judgment delivered by Justice Centus Nweze on Friday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Saraki had filed an appeal at the apex court to challenge the ruling of the Court of Appeal which asked the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) to try him on three of the 18 counts brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement quoted Buhari as saying that the country’s judicial system, no matter the challenges it faces, is truly working and no one should be allowed to undermine or break it.

President Buhari said: “I have seen many instances where individuals and groups seek the destruction of the judicial institution in the foolish thinking of saving their skin, instead of going through the painstaking process of establishing their innocence.

“In the case of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, I have seen him take the tortuous path of using the judicial process. He persevered, and in the end, the highest court of the land, the Supreme Court, says he is not guilty as charged.

“This is what I have done in the three elections in which I was cheated out, before God made it possible for me to come here the fourth time I ran for the office.”

The President said the Senate President’s journey from the lowest to the highest court of the land provides an important example that all Nigerians should emulate.