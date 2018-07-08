Buhari reacts to Saraki’s acquittal, says ‘perseverance worthy of emulation’— 8th July 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the Supreme Court’s acquittal of Senate President Bukola Saraki over false declaration of assets.
According to him, Saraki like himself when he was seeking the highest office of the land, went through the tortuous path of using the judicial process, to prove his innocence, saying it is worthy of emulation.
The highest court upheld the appeal of Saraki and discharged him of the remaining three charges against him in the case of false declaration of assets.
The court upheld the appeal in a lead judgment delivered by Justice Centus Nweze on Friday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
Saraki had filed an appeal at the apex court to challenge the ruling of the Court of Appeal which asked the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) to try him on three of the 18 counts brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement quoted Buhari as saying that the country’s judicial system, no matter the challenges it faces, is truly working and no one should be allowed to undermine or break it.
President Buhari said: “I have seen many instances where individuals and groups seek the destruction of the judicial institution in the foolish thinking of saving their skin, instead of going through the painstaking process of establishing their innocence.
“In the case of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, I have seen him take the tortuous path of using the judicial process. He persevered, and in the end, the highest court of the land, the Supreme Court, says he is not guilty as charged.
“This is what I have done in the three elections in which I was cheated out, before God made it possible for me to come here the fourth time I ran for the office.”
The President said the Senate President’s journey from the lowest to the highest court of the land provides an important example that all Nigerians should emulate.
About author
Related Articles
Latest
Buhari reacts to Saraki’s acquittal, says ‘perseverance worthy of emulation’— 8th July 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the Supreme Court’s acquittal of Senate President Bukola Saraki over false declaration of assets. According to him, Saraki like himself when he was seeking the highest office of the land, went through the tortuous path of using the judicial process, to prove his innocence, saying…
-
FG approves N12.7b for mineral exploration— 8th July 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government has approved the sum of N12.7 billion for mineral exploration data generation for investors and operators in the mining sector. Speaking during an interview with newsmen in Abuja, Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bwari, said the approval was geared towards the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s…
-
Undocumented influx of Fulani into communities must stop – Middle Belt Forum— 8th July 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has called for an immediate end to the undocumented influx of Fulani from the whole world to communities across the central Nigeria. The Forum also restated its preparedness to negotiate and renegotiate the position of the middle belt in the Nigeria state with apparently recognized power blocks…
-
Poly sacks rector in Osun over PhD certificate scandal— 8th July 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The Igbajo Polytechnic, Igbajo, Osun State, has sacked its Acting Rector, Akinola Olaolu, for allegedly using a fraudulent PhD certificates to get the job. This was disclosed at the weekend by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the institution, Chief Olajide Oyewole, while addressing pressmen over the scandal. Oyewole said…
-
Ogun 2019: Isiaka meets ADC exco, seeks support— 8th July 2018
Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Two-time governorship candidate in Ogun and 2019 gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of African Democratic Party (ADC), Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka, on Friday, met with the Ogun State Executive of the party and sought for its support, ahead of the 2019 elections. Speaking during the visit to the party secretariat in Abeokuta, Isiaka,…
-
Entertainment
Lessons life taught me – Shaffy Bello, actress— 8th July 2018
Damiette Braide Shaffy Bello Akinrimisi is a woman of many parts. She’s not only a musician; she is also an actress making waves in Nollywood. Shaffy stormed the music scene with a bang in 1997 when she featured in Seyi Sodimu’s popular song, Love Me Jeje. Since then, she has appeared in several English and…
South-West Report
‘Prisoners of War’ Unsung heroes of June 12— 5th July 2018
‘How we mobilised Oyo State against Abacha’ Seye Ojo, Ibadan It was joy galore for the victims of the Ibadan May Day riots a.k.a Prisoners of War (PoWs), when the Federal Government honoured Chief MKO Abiola, with the title of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), exclusively reserved for President of Nigeria. Abiola was…
-
Abuja Metro
Uncovered: Abuja’s stinking markets, parks— 4th July 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Mrs. Betty Ibi had a heart break last week. It was not about her husband or any of her family members. She had gone to Utako Market, Abuja, with her two expatriate friends to purchase fruits and goat meat. She had wanted to go to the market alone but her friends, desirous…
Oriental News
Imo APC: Okorocha floors coalition, as court nullifies congresses— 6th July 2018
Calls AK47-weilding herdsmen criminals George Onyejiuwa and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has floored the All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders Forum, otherwise known as Imo Coalition, after a Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, yesterday, nullified the recent wards and local government area selection in the State. The presiding judge, Justice Lewis…
-
Features
Pain, anguish in Onitsha, Awka as ban on commercial motorcyclists takes effect— 8th July 2018
Govt. has packaged better alternative for the operators, citizenry – Adinuba, Information commissioner Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka and Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Implementation of the ban on the use of motorcycles for commercial passenger service, which took off on July 1, which was a Sunday, first hit people going to church in Awka and Onitsha. Ordinarily,…
Literary Review
Book Review : Raising the Dust : Crime: Who is Involved?— 7th July 2018
Gold rush and a bucket of tears Henry Akubuiro The last thing I imagined when I saw Ambrose Madu’s book, Raising the Dust Crime: Who is Involved? was a work of fiction. It didn’t sound like one. I thought it was a book on either law, criminology or psychology, not until I leafed through the…
-
Lifeline
Philanthropist boosts education in Anambra with N100m— 5th July 2018
Zika Bobby Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, has commended the Emelia Okika Empowerment Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, for its support for education in the state. The foundation inaugurated a N100 million endowment trust for academic support and skills acquisition for talented poor children across the South East but particularly in Anambra State recently. The event…
Education Review
WAEC releases 2018 May/June result, discloses pass rate— 5th July 2018
West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has released results of West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, Wednesday, in Lagos with 49.98 per cent got five credits in English Language and Mathematics Head of Nigeria Office, Mr Olu Adenipekun, said: “786,016 candidates representing 49.98% obtained credits and above in minimum of five subjects including English Language…
-
TSWeekend
Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Opinion
Managing crises: The Lagos example— 8th July 2018
David Adegoke An oil truck explosion of apocalyptic magnitude occurs in Lagos, fatally charring a frightening number of lives and maiming several others. Many more vehicles are burnt, some to ashes, with scores of stampeding citizens severely bruised in the process. Pronto, denizens of social media go into action, sending pictorial, video and textual coverage…
Columnists
-
Why many married people are lonely— 8th July 2018
Bisi Daniels In Nigerian polygamous marriages and in those where the men seem to be licensed to engage in extramarital affairs, the lonely population could be higher. According to Wikipedia, loneliness is a complex and usually unpleasant emotional response to isolation or lack of companionship. Loneliness typically includes anxious feelings about a lack of connectedness…
-
“No darling, don’t scowl at me, I didn’t get you high last night”— 8th July 2018
Efe Anaughe “Going somewhere?” Dennis said from the dark shadows of the night. I stopped in my track, feeling trapped. “Actually, I and the girls have an outing tonight,” I stammered. “Dressed like that?” He asked huskily, caressing me with his eyes while he looked me over. “It’s a theme thing,” I said defensively feeling…
-
Before you commit suicide; read this— 8th July 2018
Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo Prof Alex Lickerman in his famous treatise and didactic book, enumerated the “ 6 reasons why people commit suicide” as follows: 1) They are depressed. 2) They are psychotic. 3) They are impulsive. 4) They are crying for help, and don’t know how else to get it. 5) They have a…
-
Withering civility— 8th July 2018
The world is hurting and civility is hurting even more. The contention for the soul of humanity is at its peak, as infamously averred by former apartheid President of South Africa, Pieter Botha in 1985: “This uprising will bring out the beast in us.” The truth is that adversity is no excuse for badness. If…
-
Senate, judiciary and the media— 8th July 2018
It’s been an interesting week. Finally, the much-awaited blockbuster movie, heralding the fall of the ruling All Progressives Con- gress (APC) is out. If you haven’t secured your copy yet, visit the next newsstand and get all the juicy details. But no one is really shocked. Political pundits saw this eclipse coming. On Tuesday, the…
-
A land flowing with death and sorrow— 8th July 2018
Funke Egbemode Those who died are still dead and the cows that were stolen have still not been recovered. Whether 300 or 20,000 cows, whether more people died under PDP or APC, the sad fact remains that our land is flowing with innocent blood of the young, the pregnant, the weak, the elderly and plenty…
-
How to salvage your marriage after the loss of a child— 7th July 2018
Kate Halim Penultimate week, Nigerian musician, Daniel Oyebanjo popularly known as D’banj or Koko Master lost his son. The 13-month-old boy reportedly drowned at the musician’s Ikoyi residence. D’banj was away for a musical award in Los Angeles, United States when the incident happened. D’banj’s wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow has been placed on suicide watch…
-
Taipei, spread out like broken China— 7th July 2018
Mike Awoyinfa “Mike, will you marry a Chinese woman?” my legendary friend and partner in crime Pastor Dimgba Igwe asked me as we took an evening walk on a street sloping down our hotel, the imperial and imposing 5-star Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei—venue of this year’s IPI Congress, the meeting of journalists across…
-
Am tired of this country, jo, I’m checking out— 7th July 2018
Chika Abanobi So, you think this is 1984 when you people succeeded in convincing “Andrew,” played by the Nigerian actor, Enebeli Elebuwa (now late), who wanted to check out of this ‘gaddem’ (God damned?) country, to stay and salvage it together with you and he obeyed and stayed back? This is 2018, not 1984, mind…
-
Re: ‘Why I killed my girlfriend’— 7th July 2018
A few weeks ago, the Sun newspaper published the story of a youth, who confessed why he killed his girlfriend. The lady had met him with another woman and confronted him. He maintained that he did not sleep with the woman, but his girlfriend refused to believe him. Nothing he said or did could convince…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply