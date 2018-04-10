The Sun News
Buhari re-election may right previous wrongs – Students group

— 10th April 2018

NAN

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election might be an opportunity to right what his administration had wrong by delivering more dividends of democracy.

The NANS National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Bestman Okereafor, said in a statement in Enugu on Tuesday that Buhari’s decision to seek re-election is constitutional.

Okereafor said that the president had only exercised his right as enshrined in the nation’s constitution, noting that, “it is the right of his party, APC to nominate him in accordance with the party’s rules and regulations.

“NANS, however, considers the decision as an opportunity to right the previous wrongs and deliver more dividends of democracy to Nigerians as promised.

“We can recall that President Buhari promised Nigerians employment, security, power, roads, qualitative and if not free, at least affordable education for Nigerian students among others.

“NANS is wishing the president best of luck as we implore him to be  just and fair to all Nigerians regardless of religion and ethnicity”.

According to him, NANS is mobilising students across the federation for the ongoing voter registration to enable students vote credible and students’ friendly leaders come 2019.

